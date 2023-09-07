A three-cylinder without turbo, 65 hp and a manual gearbox with five gears. That sounds like your rental car on a Greek island (and it may soon be), but it is also the entry-level model of the Mitsubishi Colt in the Netherlands. The hatchback itself is slightly less powerful than the Mitsubishi Space Star, but slightly cheaper than the Renault Clio, which is technically identical.

The Renault Clio is also available with the same three-cylinder, so it is not the motorization. The Colt is just a bit sparsely equipped than its French brother. The Renault has standard things like parking sensors and a screen with Apple CarPlay, things that you only get with Mitsubishi when you buy a larger engine. We would anyway, if only for the residual value.

But what is the price of the Mitsubishi Colt?

The Mitsubishi Colt in the Pure version costs 21,990 euros. The Renault Clio with the same engine but with slightly more equipment costs 1,000 euros more. If you have a little more to spend, go for the Colt Intense of 24,990 euros. Then you immediately get 90 hp, a six-speed gearbox, automatic air conditioning, a reversing camera and a screen with CarPlay and Android Auto. You don’t need much more.

The Mitsubishi Colt is also available as a hybrid

The Clio’s hybrid powertrains also come to the Colt. A 1.6-liter four-cylinder and electric motor together deliver 145 hp. You don’t have to switch yourself in this version and you can take it with you for 27,990 euros. Then you get the Intense version. The most expensive Mitsubishi Colt also has this powertrain and has a price of 31,490 euros. This version is just under 1,000 euros more expensive than the thickest Clio.