The Miter Train will circulate this Monday with a special diagram, since the Covid protocol by 21 cases registered at the Train Control Post (PCT).

The measure is for all branches, which did not work for the whole of Sunday. work was ongoing to readjust the schedules and reorganize the personnel.

During the last week, there was special concern on the Line, since the number of infected doubled among the staff.

The Protocol was activated in order to preserve the health of employees and passengers, and also prioritizing mobility of people who need to get to their jobs and other activities.

As the PCT is where the railway operation is commanded, the specialization of its personnel makes its replacement impossible.

They did not rule out either that during the day there may be cancellations and suspension of the service, although everything possible will be done so that this does not happen.

The trains of the Retiro-Tigre, Retiro-Suárez and Retiro-Bartolomé Miter branches will begin to provide services at 6 am while the diesel will do so until 2 pm.

The full schedule:

Ramal Tigre: the first train leaves from Tigre, at 6:16 am; and from Retiro, at 7:04 am. The last train to Tigre leaves at 8:56 p.m. and Retiro, at 20:08 pm. Retiro – Victoria: 9:16 p.m.

Ramales Miter / JL Suárez: the first train from JL Suárez leaves at 6 am; from Retiro to JL Suárez, at 7 am; from Retiro to Bmé. Miter, at 7:36 am. and from Bmé. Miter to Retiro, at 8:22 am. The last service from JL Suárez to Retiro leaves at 8:00 p.m. and from Retiro to JL Suárez, at 9 pm. The services of the Bmé branch. Miter end without affectations.

Diesel services, Villa Ballester – Zárate, first train, at 7:40 am; Last train at 12:26 pm. Zárate – Villa Ballester, first train, at 9:33 am; Last train at 12:26 pm. Victoria – Capilla del Señor, first train, at 6:55 am; Last train at 10:51 am. Capilla del Señor – Victoria, first train, at 8:37 am; Last train, at 1:23 pm.

DB