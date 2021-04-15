The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) updated the report on the urgent and structural actions projected for the recovery of the Mar Menor, from which it appears that the number of disciplinary proceedings initiated since 2018 for private use of water without authorization amounts to 393 and the area that has already been subject to a sanctioning resolution is 2,964 hectares.

The progress report includes the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap, launched in October 2019 with the dual objective of stop the deterioration of the salty lagoon, unique for its high ecological value, and contribute to the recovery of its natural dynamics, MITECO sources reported in a statement.

In this regard, the Ministry announced that it continues to work on the preparation of an Integrated Green Program for the comprehensive recovery of the Mar Menor that orders, selects and prioritizes the actions to be carried out. The Roadmap identifies those immediate actions that make it possible to reduce the contribution of pollutants to surface and groundwater at source and / or that contribute to avoiding changes in coastal ecosystems.

These actions consist of the surveillance of activities that either do not have authorizations or concessional rights to use water, or generate unauthorized discharges, as well as the surveillance and control of the Maritime-Terrestrial Public Domain (DPMT).

Increased surveillance and inspection



Thus, the number of personnel dedicated to these tasks increased in several areas, which has resulted in a increase in disciplinary proceedings. These files are promptly sent to the Community for its knowledge, in order for it to carry out the necessary actions within the framework of its powers.

For a few months, those from the rest of the basin have also been communicated and the files are transferred to the Superior Prosecutor’s Office of the Region. Together, they have been sent to the Autonomous Community 168 disciplinary proceedings throughout the basin, of which 138 correspond to the Mar Menor. In the surroundings of the lagoon, the number of sanctioning proceedings initiated since 2018 for private use of water without authorization – irrigation in areas without rights registered in the Water Registry or irrigation outside the approved perimeter – is 393.

The area that has already been subject to a sanctioning resolution is 2,964 hectares, while the area reported, but still without resolution, is 2,988. In 74 of these 393 files, the Community has already communicated that the crop restitution process. Likewise, environmental agents continue their inspections at level 120 of the community of irrigators Campo de Cartagena, which has 1,000 hectares under irrigation more than the 11,220 authorized. An area greater than 13,837 hectares has already been reviewed, of which 11,570 (84%) have an irrigation system.

In March 2021, of the area obtained by remote sensing in 2019 – initial 9,500 hectares with vegetation that appears to be irrigated – there were finally 8,460, once the areas of rainfed crops, mountains and others with vegetation have been eliminated, but that They do not have irrigation systems, to which it would be necessary to include other irrigation surfaces without rights that appear in the visual inspections carried out by the Police Service.

135 files for spills



Likewise, the inspection action on potentially polluting discharges has been strengthened. The inspection effort has also been redoubled on desalobradoras that do not have authorization. Regarding the spill control, the number of sanctioning proceedings opened at the end of 2019 for polluting wastewater discharge to the Public Hydraulic Domain was 135. Since the beginning of 2020, 130 additional proceedings were initiated for discharges into public waterways.

The Files opened for the detection of desalination plants in the Mar Menor environment at the end of 2019 amounted to 93, which was double the figure for 2018. Inspection work continues on the desalination plants located in Alicante. Likewise, 191 illegal desalobradoras have been sealed in Campo de Cartagena and 86 sanctioning proceedings have been initiated against those that have not carried out the same. Additionally, environmental agents have reported that 53 desalination machines have been removed or dismantled.

Campo de Cartagena Aquifer



The Roadmap includes, on the other hand, the declaration last July of the Campo de Cartagena aquifer “at risk of not reaching good chemical status” by the high presence of nitrates in your water, which involves activating the procedures for the basin organization to draw up a management plan for this body of water. In addition, last October the CHS Governing Board ratified the precautionary measures adopted in July and agreed to expand the perimeter of the affected area (4,218 hectares).

To assess the effectiveness of the application of precautionary measures the Polytechnic University of Valencia was commissioned to carry out the assistance work Technique for simulating the evolution of the nitrate content of the groundwater mass of Campo de Cartagena. Likewise, the technical assistance service has been tendered for the compilation, analysis and effects of the protection measures of the water quality in the Campo de Cartagena region, related to the agricultural use of irrigation.

In relation to surveillance and control of the Terrestrial Maritime Public Domain, in December 2019, sanctioning proceedings were initiated against the municipalities of San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier and Los Alcázares for failing to comply with the requirement to withdraw or legalize the DPMT occupations through pipelines that discharge into the Mar Menor and that do not have Enabling title.

On the other hand, 4 files have been initiated for the recovery of possession of DPMT assets, the legality of which has not been proven, and 37 files aimed at determining the rights of the owners of existing occupations prior to the entry into force of the Coastal Law. . It is intended to determine which occupations are illegal, in order to proceed with their lifting and the restoration of the DPMT.

Stop the entry of nutrients to the lagoon



Likewise, the conclusions of the report of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) are collected, prepared at the request of the General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea of ​​MITECO, which analyzes the current state of the Mar Menor, causes of its deterioration and possible solutions.

The report points to the contributions of nutrients and organic matter as the main driver of eutrophication, to which are added other factors that contribute to the degradation of the lagoon ecosystem: metallic contamination; organic chemical contamination; the biological responses and effects associated with chemical contamination; and coastal works, ports, dredging and beach maintenance. The IEO report concludes that its recovery involves stopping the entry of sediments and nutrients to the lagoon.

Nacra situation



The nacra is the only marine species declared in critical condition which, unlike what happens in the rest of the Mediterranean, maintained abundant populations in the Mar Menor before the pollution episodes and the DANA of September 2019.

Last September a Working Group coordinated by MITECO met, which assessed the status of the species and the urgent actions to be undertaken, one of the most priority being the marking of the surviving nacras that are at shallow depth. Pending the results of the IEO report, said marking will be carried out as a first preventive measure.