Animation lovers are celebrating with the premiere of The Mitchells against the machines. The film, created by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, became the most watched on Netflix, leaving behind major productions such as Mortal Suspicion, Overlord, Angry birds and The appearance of things.

Regarding the general ranking, the animated film has only been surpassed by Selena: the series. The achievement was not long in being recognized by users, since the title is not endorsed by a large firm such as Disney, Pixar or Dreamworks.

What is The Mitchells about against the machines?

The Mitchell family’s road trip, who is accompanying one of their children to their first day of college, is interrupted by a technological insurrection that threatens humanity.

Who’s who in The Mitchells vs. the Machines?

Karla Falcón as Katie Mitchell

Ricardo Tejedo as Rick Mitchell

Kerygma Flores as Linda Mitchell

Moisés Iván Mora as Aaron Mitchell

Xóchitl Ugarte as PAL.

A father – only daughter relationship. Photo: composition / Netflix

What did the Mitchell critique say against the machines?

Variety: “A subversive delight that should appeal to both Generation adults and tech-savvy kids.”

Empire: “Another blockbuster from the producers of Spider-Verse: both fast-paced and exciting family adventure and the solidification of a radical new style in animated film.”

Cinemania: “Between its devilish rhythm and the perfection of the tone of each scene, emotional when it wants to be and hilarious the rest of the time.”