It sounds like a truism to say that animation welcomes the most refreshing proposals of the current audiovisual medium, but it never hurts to claim a discipline that has been corseted for too long as an exclusive product for children, especially for these payments. The stigma is not what it was, but it has not completely disappeared, despite the fact that we are experiencing a spectacular moment in this field, creatively speaking. Last Friday the brutal final chapter of the first season of ‘Invincible’ was released, the new bet of Amazon Prime Video based on the comic by Robert Kirkman, a sublime adaptation that opens new avenues of expression in the genre. Despite its retro cartoon look, ultimately a virtue, it turns live-action versions of superhero comics upside down. On the same day Netflix, the competition, launched One of the best movies of the year, of course, ‘The Mitchells against the machines’, a superior entertainment artifact, riddled with references to popular culture and nods to the unstoppable language of the internet and social networks. It had been a long time since a novelty had caused so much unanimity between critic and public. All are congratulations for this delusion that transmits joy, and energy, in a time of need for every sentient human being on Earth. Whoever writes this does not remember having seen so many different people on the walls of Facebook or Twitter passionately recommending the same title, from renowned filmmakers, such as Álex de la Iglesia – “everything flows”, he tweeted – or Borja Cobeaga, to renowned comic artists with an international career such as David Rubín or Javier Rodríguez. Probably, apart from its undoubted packaging, it has seen the light at the right time (without going through the rooms, by the way).

‘The Mitchells against the machines’ is the umpteenth turn of the screw to the concept of family, a recurring theme in the field of comedy, and cinema in general. Here the protagonist clan is endearing from the first minute, as it is presented. Its dysfunction is not excessive, but it is not lacking certain isolation and misunderstanding of various gangs. Obviously, the barriers will fall in pursuit of affection as a disheveled action advances that turns the representation of the disaster into a show of tireless rhythm highly recommended. The excuse is simple, a rebellion of the machines. We’ve seen a lot, but none with this brashness and a Godzilla-sized Furby. Robots take over the planet, but only a small group of humans now and forever resist the invader. Guess who. Michael Rianda Y Jeff Rowe write and direct, debuting in a big way with the approval of Phil Lord Y Chris miller, the geniuses who won the Oscars for animation in 2019 with the groundbreaking ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’, also behind the fun ‘The Lego Movie’ and ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’.

A frame from the film.

From the outset, the visual aspect of ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ seems original, merging the three dimensions with the line of traditional animation. One of its achievements, extending beyond its scope in the audiovisual medium, is how it integrates into the image, with a explosive assembly, elements typical of social networks, such as memes, Instagram filters or YouTube videos (the Nyan Cat phenomenon included). The result is surprising, speeding up the narrative without forgetting the emotion, with a clear message of containing the dangers of addiction to new technologies without demonizing them. Capable of catching spectators of all kinds and of all ages, imaginative and unprejudiced, it also has a good batch of tributes that will delight fans of series B cinema, reflected in the daughter of the Mitchell, a teenager of today with whom it is impossible not empathize. Not to mention the soundtrack and the quotes from animation masters like Harryhausen. A multireferential gargantuan joy.