Former King of Spain Juan Carlos won a harassment case against his mistress

Former King of Spain Juan Carlos I won a case of harassment and stalking against his former mistress Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain. This is reported by Reuters.

The High Court in London rejected the Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain claim. The king’s former mistress accused him of spying on her, threatening her and stalking her since 2012. She demanded to be protected from the harassment of Juan Carlos and wanted to receive $154 million in compensation for moral damages. The former monarch denied all accusations.

On Friday, October 6, the court ruled in favor of Juan Carlos, since the plaintiff, according to the judge, did not provide adequate evidence of his guilt.

Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain said she was deeply disappointed by this decision and was not going to give up.

Who is Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain?

Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain and Juan Carlos met in 2004. At that time, she was organizing hunting trips for high-ranking officials. In particular, it was she who organized the scandalous trip of Juan Carlos to Russia in 2005, during which he shot the bear Mitrofan.

Gradually, the business relationship developed into a romantic one, but Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain immediately set a condition: she must be the king’s only mistress. He agreed, she divorced her husband and moved closer to her lover. Since Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain had her own consulting firm, she became the king’s personal assistant and adviser.

You need to understand that I have excellent relationships with many heads of state, important government officials and very serious financial market players Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain (Larsen)from the podcast “Corinna and the King”

Photo: SCHROEWIG / Maelsa / Globallookpress.com

Over time, their romance faded away, but communication continued. In 2012, it was she who provided the king with a personal plane when he broke his leg in Botswana during an elephant hunt, to which he invited her son. Since Juan Carlos’s trip coincided with the biggest economic crisis in Spain, it caused a huge scandal, because of which the king had to abdicate the throne and flee the country. At the same time, Say-Wittgenstein-Sain’s offshore accounts received 65 million euros, which she called the king’s farewell gift. Spanish media believe she helped the fugitive monarch launder and hide money.

Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain claims that she met Juan Carlos again in 2014. He allegedly said he loved her and wanted to be with her, but she turned him down. According to her, after some time the former king demanded that she pay for his flights and hotel stays. Corinna offered to return all the money to him, but the former monarch refused because he did not want to pay taxes. When she said she would not pay anything, Juan Carlos threatened her with consequences.

Corinna Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain claims that the former king stalked her

After this, Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain really started to have problems. She believes that the king spread rumors that she had robbed him, and turned ex-husbands and even children against her. Then she found out that they were trying to portray her as the organizer of royal fraud, and the Spanish intelligence services allegedly helped the king in this.

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images

While Swiss and Spanish law enforcement authorities investigated her involvement in money laundering, Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sain’s bank accounts were frozen. “Everything was really done to destroy my financial reputation and deprive me of the funds for legal defense,” she explains.

Despite this, the investigations came to nothing. In December 2021, Swiss law enforcement admitted that she had nothing to do with it and closed the case. After this, Corinna herself filed a claim in court and demanded to protect her from the persecution of Juan Carlos. But she still failed to win: it seems that kings, even former ones, can, although not everything, do a lot.