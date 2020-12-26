There are two ideas very present when remembering the music of the nineties. The first is that it was a lazy decade, according to what a part of the music critics repeats. The second has to do with the contribution of women to this supposed bad harvest. His works were relegated to the stake of oblivion. Not only did they make “nefarious” records, they were also “crazy”. Those are the adjectives used by the specialized press of the time, represented mostly by middle-class white men. His works sold millions of copies, filled stadiums, and soared to the ground. walkman, discman and mini-chains of women who never found their own references neither in Kurt Cobain nor in battle testosterone between Oasis and Blur.

First example: Ironic, of the disk Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette, who turned 25 in 2019. In the United States they reached rename this topic as Idiotic (idiot, in Spanish) in order to give it the title of worst song of the nineties. The album placed 33 million copies, won five Grammys in 1996, one of them for album of the year, and the artist toured the world on a tour that lasted almost a year and a half. From that album also came the hits You Oughta Know and Hand in My Pocket.

Morissette had little room for fame. Not only did she get criticized too quickly, but as she told Oprah Winfrey in 2014, she suffered from post-traumatic stress upon the album’s release. For two years she couldn’t smile and also relapsed into her eating problems after an executive from her record company told her she was getting fat. Meredith Brooks was swept up in this phenomenon: at one point the press attributed his single Bitch (where she defined herself as a fox) to Morissette as part of that failed album that helped bury the nineties.

At the beginning of the following decade, in 2002, Lauryn Hill was convicted of Unplugged 2.0. After years of receiving the approval of the industry and the press for records such as The Miseducation and her work with The Fugees, the singer published a work where she criticized the capitalist, consumerist and patriarchal system on issues such as I Find It Hard to Say (Rebel). Not only did she capture it in her lyrics, she raised her tiredness to the stage where she appeared dressed in colors and with extravagant makeup to shout: “Endanger consumerism, rebel …”. As they remembered Isabel Calderón and Lucía Lijtmaer on their podcast Deformed Weekly Ideal TotalHe did not do it to entertain, but to “open his eyes, with the idea of ​​subverting”.

His purpose ran into the hackneyed and coarse adjective that persecutes women: “Crazy.” His ex-partner and partner in The Fugees, Wycleff Jean, had already written in the magazine Rolling stone that she needed psychiatric help. Image that was reinforced when she criticized pedophilia in the Catholic Church.

Minna Salami sums it up in her book The other side of the mountain (Today’s topics): “He establishment cultural ridicules women artists who question systemic inequalities ”. Victims of this way of qualifying women were also Fiona Apple and Sinéad O’Connor. In 1997, Apple received the best new artist award at the MTV Video Music Awards and said the world sucked. I was 20 years old. It was enough for that young woman called to be one of the stars of music, she didn’t get it. The message was not the only cause. She was not interested in that status and her record company was not interested in dealing with someone who left the studio when they felt pressured even if they were able to write a hit like Criminal in an afternoon and turn it into the hit from an album. At last in 2020 the critics seem to surrender to his talent: Fetch The Bolt Cutters It has been album of the year in several influential publications.

In the case of Sinéad O’Connor, the rebellion that always seemed justified in men became her condemnation. In 1992, when he published Am I not your girl?, her third album, she was invited to the television show Saturday night Live. Not only did he promote his work, he also denounced sexual abuse committed in the Catholic Church. The artist interpreted War, by Bob Marley, in which he invited the children to fight: “We are confident in the victory of good over evil,” he said before breaking and throwing a photo of Pope John Paul II at the camera, ending up shouting: ” Fight the real enemy! ”. Her career was cut short that night even though she was the author of songs like Troy and Mandika , in addition to one of the most famous versions of Nothing Compares 2 U, Prince original.

Dolores O’Riordan (singer of The Cranberries), Courtney Love (already as a soloist) and Shirley manson (Garbage leader), ended up engulfed by criticism of their statements more than their work. In Love’s case, she suffered the same punishment as Yoko Ono: they were blamed for truncating the careers of their partners Kurt Cobain and John Lennon (and even the end of The Beatles).

Amparo Llanos, leader of Dover with her sister Cristina, recalled in an interview in S Moda the hard times they had to live for being two women in charge of a rock band: “They defined us as a failure, an anomaly of rock so we couldn’t fit into any anthology of his music. And that is terrible because it makes young girls who start out without tradition to look back. There is no such tradition. In patriarchal society, men do have it, they do look back and say ‘how cool Nirvana was, how cool Jimmy Hendrix was, how cool this one and the other one’. And on the other hand, not us, because you are buried before your time. I think it is very important that young girls can have feminine references ”.

Use this list to remind them all and many others like Gwen Stefani from No Doubt, Natalie Imbruglia or Joss Stone, among many others.