With the drop in temperatures and snow alerts for the next few days, chains are becoming an essential element in the car. an essential safety element to be able to circulate when the road is completely covered. Many drivers do not know how they should be installed and what steps must be followed to do it correctly.

But just as necessary to know how to place them is to take into account a series of tips on what we should not do. «Improperly installed chains can cause damage to the tires, the vehicle body and even some security systems.

If you hear strange noises or notice that the chains are loose, you must stop the vehicle in a safe place and place them correctly,” says Julio Gómez from Norauto Spain.

Once removed, they must be cleaned and washed, removing any remains of snow. It is advisable to let them dry and store them in the manufacturer’s storage device.









Finally, the company remembers to be especially cautious while driving in the presence of snow or ice on the road. Drivers must reduce speed and adapt it to road conditions. Nor can you exceed 50 km/h and you must follow the instructions of the signs and, above all, the information panels and traffic agents at all times. You should avoid sudden acceleration and braking, increase the safety distance and preferably drive in high gears.

One of the most important points that drivers should know is, without a doubt, what type of chains are on the market and which one best suits their needs. Metal snow chains provide great grip on snow and ice and guarantee greater grip, although they are usually more complicated to install than textile ones. On the other hand, there are textile chains that are easier to place and weigh much less, so their storage is also easier. This type of chains offer good adhesion and a more comfortable ride than metal chains, although they have less grip. In addition, it must be taken into account that they do not damage systems such as ABS or ESP.

Finally, hybrid or mixed chains are also available on the market, which are easy and quick to assemble, but you have to use more force to adjust them. They are especially suitable for those users who use chains very frequently.

The chains can be replaced with winter tires or all-season tires as long as they bear the initials M+S, a marking that indicates that they can circulate without chains. In addition, these recommendations must be taken into account:

1 -Practicing beforehand is essential.

In this way, the driver will not be overwhelmed by the situation and the stress that may arise at that moment. Practicing beforehand allows you to know what steps should be followed and what should be avoided.

2 – Bring the appropriate chains for the vehicle.

Not all chains are compatible with all vehicles. A tire that requires a standard 7 mm chain is not the same as that required by an SUV or 4X4. Chains that were used for a previous vehicle may not work for a new one.

3 -It is recommended to place the chains in a place away from traffic

You must also place the V-16 sign to be more visible. The user must wear a reflective vest and use gloves to avoid cuts, a flashlight in case the light is low, and a blanket in case they have to rest on the ground.

4 -The chains must be placed on the driving wheels

If the vehicle is front-wheel drive, they must go on the wheels of the front axle. If it is rear-wheel drive, on the rear wheels. In the case of 4x4s with all-wheel drive, it is recommended to put the chains on all four tires.

5 -When installing them

Follow all the manufacturer’s steps and instructions. Not all of them are done in the same way, although there are indeed some common steps that can serve as a guide:

Stretch the chains on the ground and lift them to the top of the tire.

Close the ring so that it rests on the rubber.

Stretch the chain over the tread.

Move the vehicle a few centimeters so that the wheel steps on the chain.

The wheel must be covered and all hooks and tensioners attached. You know that the chain is properly adjusted when the slack does not exceed 1.5 centimeters when it is pulled over the tread.

Some chains have automatic tensioners that will adjust to the wheel when you start driving. Others are manual and need to be adjusted after driving a few meters. It is recommended to drive 100 meters and then adjust them again.

In addition, it is important not to continue driving with chains if there is no snow or ice. If the road conditions are optimal, they should be removed as soon as possible so that they do not cause damage to the tires and other safety systems such as ABC or ESP. In the case of textile chains and in the absence of snow or ice, they can break due to friction with the road.

Once removed, they must be cleaned and washed, removing any remains of snow. It is advisable to let them dry and store them in the manufacturer’s storage device.