The habit of pre-Christmas dinners with friends and colleagues, sweets scattered around the house, Christmas lunch with the family and the day after with the in-laws, not to mention New Year's Eve and the Epiphany: the holidays are a continuous opportunity to fall into temptation.

Added to these culinary events is the habit and ease, in this period, of nibble at any time in the office and at home, drawing on reserves left after binges or bowls of chocolates. This is the first habit to lose: it would be better limit trays or bowls full, or bring them to the table only on certain occasions.