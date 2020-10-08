They wanted to clarify what pregnant women die from, what kills them during and immediately after childbirth. Only then would it be possible to know if it was possible to save them. More than 300,000 die each year, 99% in poor countries where, in addition, it is more difficult to know the causes. For this reason, a group of experts started a line of research in Mozambique in 2003. Ten years later they repeated the experience and results that have just been published in Lancet Global Health reveal that in almost 40% of deaths there was a major clinical diagnostic error and that, with proper care, many could have been prevented.

“The best way to solve the causes of maternal mortality was by performing complete autopsies and at the Maputo Central Hospital they are done routinely,” explains Clara Menéndez, director of the Maternal, Child and Reproductive Health Initiative at ISGlobal – a center promoted by the laCaixa Foundation—, and first author of the study. Between November 2013 and March 2015, 136 mothers died in this health center, 91 were investigated by a team of pathologists who determined that 45% died from obstetric causes and 56% from other indirect complications, most of them infections.

Researchers from the team led by Hospital Clínic pathologist and ISGlobal researcher Jaume Ordi compared their results with clinical diagnoses and found “discrepancies”, they write in their study. In the 2003 work, in more than 60% of the cases. “Ten years later we verified with frustration that things had not changed much, since the percentage of errors was 40%,” Menendez details by phone. “Many who arrived with seizures were treated as eclampsia [el estado más grave de la enfermedad hipertensiva del embarazo] and in reality they were infections of another type, malaria, HIV, meningitis … If the diagnosis had been correct, they could have been saved, “he says.

“The increasing number of pregnant women giving birth in health facilities in low- and middle-income countries, from 58% in 1990 to 78.3% in 2016, did not result in the expected reduction in maternal mortality.” , the researchers note in their publication. The causes that so many thousands of women still die in the process of giving birth are diverse, including delays in the decision to seek care or delays in reaching a health center. “It is not only about more people going to hospitals, but also about being well cared for,” adds Menéndez.

That this level of error occurs in a hospital like Maputo, with trained professionals and diagnostic tools, in Menéndez’s opinion, is due to insufficient attention being paid to knowing the true causes of death and using that information to improve the Attention. “It is not just a question that these countries are poor; with few means you can change, but you have to be aware of the problem,” insists the researcher.

The results, Menéndez considers, can be extrapolated to other countries. Although she acknowledges that this type of study is not possible in others due to a lack of pathologists, she believes that knowing the errors is the first step in saving the lives of many of these women. But recognizing faults is very difficult and making them known is not always politically convenient, the expert abounds. But only then, he repeats, will it be possible to take advantage of “the enormous margin for improvement to avoid maternal deaths, because many are preventable with few financial means.”

“What is discouraging is that this information is not collected, that it reaches who it has to reach and the correct decisions are made.” And he ends: “It’s okay to recognize mistakes. Medicine is how you learn.”

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter Y Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.