Tristani Mosakhlishvili, alias Tattoojust wanted to escape from the Campo de Marte arena. Her fellow judoka Ai Tsunoda put her legs together, crossed her arms and stood with Japanese discipline. But both said the same thing: “I made a mistake,” they admitted, heartbroken and like clones after both losing their bronze matches. It was the day of almost for the Spanish delegation, which did not fine-tune its shot and lost all its battles on the tatami.

“I don’t want to talk, please, I don’t want to, let my coach speak,” Tato implored from the scaffolding of the gym. First he crouched down like a baby, then ran away. This 26-year-old Georgian, who reached the semi-finals in the -90kg category only to leave empty-handed, didn’t know what to say or do. At the start of the day, the federation’s coaches were also unable to predict which Tristani would appear. As explosive as he is unpredictable, his performances often fluctuate between great results (world bronze in May) and others where he is upside down. In the morning he was brilliant, but in the afternoon he died on the shore. First with the Georgian Lasha Bekauri (gold) and then with the Greek Theodoros Tselidis.

“I am very disappointed. I am super happy to get this far, but I made a mistake. I had studied it well. [al heleno en la lucha por el bronce] and I knew what I was going to do. It was my mistake,” he insisted, chest out. Three hours earlier, happy to get a glimpse of the medal, he had remembered his judoka grandfather and his family’s humble origins. “A time when we had nothing. Not even 10 euros to buy the judogi.” [traje]”, he recalled in his acceptable Spanish, even though sometimes he doesn’t trust it very much.

The full stop on the shaved head

Tsunoda, more talkative, tried to explain what happened. “I made a mistake that I sometimes make in training and I paid dearly for it,” she admitted. At her side, her mother Céline (French) explained that she fell into the trap of the Austrian Michaela Polleres of taking the fight for bronze to the ground. After losing in the quarterfinals, she also did not hide that she had made a mistake. “I try to be realistic. If I don’t see things as they are, I can’t improve. I don’t think I attack myself. I am very optimistic, which is the problem sometimes. I have simply seen what happens,” said this 22-year-old, current European bronze medalist, born in Lleida to a Japanese father and a French mother, who has been studying Martial Arts in Japan for a year and a half.

Ai Tsunoda, against the Croatian Barbara Matic in the quarterfinal match. Eugene Hoshiko (AP)

Her shaved head makes her unique on the circuit. In 2021, she lost twice in a row to an Italian and began to pass the buck, to justify herself, to say that she had no partners to train with because of the pandemic. She called her father and he told her to watch the fights again and that they would talk. The problem was not the cobblestones, but her, who did not assume responsibility. And she could not think of anything else but to shave her head. She even asked her father to take the razor and do it, but he did not want to.

With her father, by the way, in February 2022, she was in Crimea when Russia invaded Ukraine. He is the Russian coach and was with the team at a training camp. But she has never given many details about that. They took a taxi and left. Her mother, a woman who worked as a truck driver in Spain years ago from Sunday to Friday, is the one who accompanies her in competitions. She and her father (Go) are her coaches, an alliance that does not usually give great results on the tatami, but which always offers exceptions like this one.

If Tsunoda had a hard time accepting the new pandemic scenario, Tato went to live for a few months at the home of his then coach, Quino Ruiz, who invited him and Niko Sherazadishvili to his home because there they had more space to practice judo. Both are of Georgian origin. Tato had arrived in Spain at the age of 20 due to the high competition in his native country. He first settled in Vigo and then went to Ruiz’s gym in Brunete (Madrid), until not long ago he moved to Valencia with Sugoi Uriarte, a move that has left some wounds between both sides.

In 2021, at the Tokyo Games, when that change had not yet taken place, she travelled to Japan with Niko to help him train, and in 2022 she obtained Spanish nationality, just in time to start scoring points for Paris. Her Georgian school of judo – lots of hugs and lots of contact – came to nothing after smelling the big blow. Just like Ai Tsunoda. This Thursday, it is Sherazadishvili’s turn, the latest (and great) chance to increase the medal tally in this sport.

