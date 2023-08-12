The growing use of biometric identification tools in New York has so far caused no more controversy than criticism of invasion of privacy at supermarkets, which have resorted en masse to cameras and scanners to prevent shoplifting. “This technology helps us reduce the number of robberies,” explains a sign at the entrance to a well-known supermarket in Manhattan. Last year, the New York employers registered 63,000 shoplifting, 45% more than in 2021. Large stadiums across the country have also adopted automated tools such as the iris or facial oval scanner to control public access, and the Madison Square Garden has been seen in the shooting because it does so to discriminate against individuals annoyingespecially lawyers involved in litigation against the legendary pavilion.

But one thing is what happens in New York and another in the rest of the country, where cities like San Francisco have prohibited its use, while others (for example, Oakland and Berkeley, in California, and Somerville, in Massachusetts, all of them governed by by Democrats) are considering following suit. AI-powered facial recognition tools have been known to fail, generating false images or incurring immediate and easy confirmation bias, most of the time without consequence. But sometimes the use of this technology has a more serious impact on the reputation and well-being of people. This is the case of Porcha Woodruff, a 32-year-old woman from Detroit, who was arrested and handcuffed in February at her home, in front of her two daughters, during a police operation.

Woodruff was charged (wrongly) with a mugging and car theft. Authorities had video surveillance images of a gas station where the incident occurred, showing a woman in flagrante delicto, and subjected them to a DataWorks Plus facial recognition tool to identify her. Despite this deployment of means, the agents did not take into account a little detail when, a few days after the crime was committed, they broke into Woodruff’s home: the thief was not pregnant. She does, eight months old.

Woodruff is the first woman mistakenly arrested in the US as a result of false identification, but there have been more cases. In Detroit alone, this is the third file involving local police, which on average carry out 125 searches with facial recognition a year, almost all of black men, according to statistics provided to the citizens’ oversight board. Woodruff is the sixth person in the country to be falsely charged for the use of automated facial recognition technology, which links the face of an unknown offender to a photograph in a specified database. Woodruff’s photograph was in the police files for having driven with an expired license a few years ago.

The damage done to the reputation of Woodruff, who was handcuffed outside her house in front of the neighbors, was even less than that done to her health, due to her advanced pregnancy. “I had contractions while in the cell. She had sharp pains in her back. I suffered spasms. I was about to have a panic attack,” Woodruff, who is studying nursing, told the newspaper. The New York Times. “It was torture sitting on those cement benches, my whole body ached.” The fact that she was fixing her two daughters to go to school did not stop the six agents who came to arrest her. They made her go to the door, where they handcuffed her, while she only managed to ask them if it was a joke, while pointing to her belly. After 11 hours in custody, and the payment of a $100,000 bail, the woman was released that same day. From the police station she went directly to the hospital, where they found that she was dehydrated. A month later, the prosecutor dismissed the case. In early August, Woodruff filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against the city of Detroit in federal court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

According to documents handed over to the citizens’ oversight board, DataWorks Plus is the provider of facial recognition technology used by police to match unknown faces against a police database of photos on criminal files; the system uses the AI ​​to present the matches ordered according to the calculation of probabilities. Ultimately, a human analyst is in charge of deciding if any of the options is consistent. As happened, for example, in the case of Robert Williams, another Detroiter who was arrested in January 2020 for shoplifting due to an incorrect facial recognition match, for which the prosecution later apologized.

Standards for biometric identification

“Customer biometric data may be collected,” warns a sign at a well-known Manhattan supermarket. Because any business or establishment in New York must, by law, inform through highly visible announcements that it is subjecting the client to biometric surveillance. The e-commerce giant Amazon was denounced in March for not explicitly notifying the use of these methods (such as the palm scanner and the customer’s body measurement) in its stores in the Big Apple.

The US is not the only country using biometric identification tools. In the UK, businesses are using AI-powered facial recognition technology to bar people with a history of theft from entering their establishments. Brussels shields its borders by collecting biometric data from those who enter European territory; a measure, according to experts, with high discriminatory potential. The Spanish security forces are preparing to adopt the ABIS program (acronym in English for automatic biometric identification system) to identify suspects in seconds from any type of image. Beyond the doubts about the transparency of these systems, and the understandable fear of citizens of being watched or spied on, the case of Pocha Woodruff is a warning about the risks of the proliferation of this type of technology.

