After submitting the resume and attracting the interest of a company, the The most important step in getting a job starts with the interviewin which many applicants are betrayed by nerves and fail to make a good impression on employers.
In dialogue with the media NCBCEscalera explained: “If you are asked a question about a particular project you worked on that relates to a challenge they face, you have the opportunity to say: Can you describe the challenge a little more?“.
According to the specialist, a question of that style will leave a good impression while leading employers to provide more information about the tasks that can be expected in the job and other responsibilities. In that sense, Escalera stressed that it is important ask these questions when you find the right timebut also It is essential not to leave them for the end of the interview.
Employers often use the last ten or fifteen minutes of the interview to get the candidate to share some of their concerns, however, Escalera’s advice is clear and concise: “Ask questions as you go along“.
The three questions that cannot be missed in job interviews
In the article published by the aforementioned media, Escalera specified The three questions every job applicant should ask in job interviews, which are in the following list:
- What is your learning culture? (you will gain insight into how adaptable the company is to change)
- What is the expected growth of this team? (you will get important information about their workload)
- What is the number one problem I can solve in the first 30 days? (it will show that you are a proactive person)
