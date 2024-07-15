Given the difficulties that can arise from a job interview for the applicants, beset by nerves and pressure to get the joba career expert explained that The most common mistake is not asking important questions to employersand determined the reasons.

According to the criteria of

After submitting the resume and attracting the interest of a company, the The most important step in getting a job starts with the interviewin which many applicants are betrayed by nerves and fail to make a good impression on employers.

The obstacles that abound in job interviews caught the attention of Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at My Perfect Resumewho prepared a report in which he emphasized Questions that job seekers should ask.

In dialogue with the media NCBCEscalera explained: “If you are asked a question about a particular project you worked on that relates to a challenge they face, you have the opportunity to say: Can you describe the challenge a little more?“.

According to the specialist, a question of that style will leave a good impression while leading employers to provide more information about the tasks that can be expected in the job and other responsibilities. In that sense, Escalera stressed that it is important ask these questions when you find the right timebut also It is essential not to leave them for the end of the interview.

Employers often use the last ten or fifteen minutes of the interview to get the candidate to share some of their concerns, however, Escalera’s advice is clear and concise: “Ask questions as you go along“.

It is important to ask questions as the interview progresses and not leave them until the last few minutes. Photo:iStock Share

The three questions that cannot be missed in job interviews

In the article published by the aforementioned media, Escalera specified The three questions every job applicant should ask in job interviews, which are in the following list: