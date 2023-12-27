Casper is a six-year-old boy who had to travel alone on a Spirit Airlines flight when, by mistake, you were sent on the wrong flight. The incident caused shock and much anger among his family. The news, reported by Wink Newsdetails that it was the first time that Casper experienced a plane trip, bound for Fort Myers, in southwest Florida, where his grandmother, María Ramos, was eagerly waiting for him.

According to Ramos, when they arrived at the airport they were surprised that Casper was not on the scheduled flight. “They told me that he was not on the flight, that he had lost him,” the woman said.

After the information they gave to the grandmother, she says that she ran inside the plane in search of her grandson, but the plane crew told her that they had not given them any children in their care during the flight.

A minor who was traveling alone to Florida is put on the wrong plane

The confusion increased when Casper called his grandmother to inform her that he had already landed. The terrified grandmother realized that her grandson It was four hours away.in Orlando, while his suitcase had successfully arrived in Fort Myers.

Given this incident, the airline offered to refund the cost of the flight, but Grandma Ramos demands a detailed explanation of how this situation occurred.

The error in the flight unleashed a scandal with the child's family

The error raised concern and questions about the airline's procedures, especially when it comes to minors traveling alone. The story continues to develop as investigations are made, however, the airline contacted Wink News to clarify that they immediately realized the error and contacted the minor's family to find them again.