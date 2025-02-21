Because our smartphones are practically one more extension of our body, and taking into account that without load they are devices without utility, the battery has become an essential element that users should worry and have controlled in Any time before they are exhausted.

In fact, according to a report collected by Backmarket, 48% of Spaniards decide that it is time to change smartphone when the battery wears outand he no longer supports the cycles of use we make of him in one day. Since ideally for users the loading of your device should last at least since they get up until they go to bed.

While it is true that manufacturers have greatly influenced this aspect, and every time (especially Chinese brands) they have larger batteries that endure more and also load in less time, The passage of time and use makes autonomy gradually degrade.

Using unofficial loaders, plugs with very high voltages or connecting to an electric grid that suffers a voltage climb can be aspects that damage the battery of our smartphone, causing the fact that the phone is loaded counterproductive, but it is not the only thing that We do wrong.

And is that A very common practice is to load the phone at night (which is when we are not using it) so that when we wake up it is 100%, however, this practice It is not as recommended as many people believe And it is the cause that hundreds of users have to buy a new smartphone every two years.

This is because when you do this the battery remains in a high load state, which generates unnecessary stress that accelerates its chemical degradation. Instead, experts point out that the ideal is to follow a rule consists of something as simple as Always keep your device between loading levels of 90 and 20%.

Other tricks that you can apply to help preserve your smartphone battery is to activate the optimized load, avoid extreme temperatures (both cold and heat), just as it is not advisable to walk Plugging and constantly unleashing the smartphone.