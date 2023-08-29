Since Daniel Sancho was captured for the crime of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, many details of the murder have been known that led the culprit, at this moment, to be in a Thailand jail.

And it is that as of August 7, the authorities have 84 days to complete the investigation and for the prosecution to define whether the Spanish will be sentenced to death.

The Spanish media have followed almost ‘minute by minute’ the fate of Daniel Sancho, who so far has already been transferred to a jail in Koh Samui, was visited by his mother and they have met other types of issues that revolve around the case.

(It may interest you: Rodolfo Sancho, father of Daniel Sancho, makes a strong warning about the case)

In recent days, the authorities revealed the loose ends that Sancho left so that this crime that has shocked the world could be more easily clarified.

One of them was to act as if nothing had happened and ride through the streets of the island on a motorcycle, then, when he went to the hotel where Arrieta was staying, the receptionists asked him if he was okay, since he had his hands bandaged, for what the Spanish He replied that he had cut himself peeling some potatoes.

Later, one of the events that blamed Sancho the most happened. He went to a restaurant and there he made a video for social networks, without knowing that the authorities were already conducting a raid on a dump in Koh Samui, where, In addition to human remains, they found a purchase ticket.

Likewise, the authorities declared that they have a witness who assured that Sancho, while he was in the restaurant, was seen with his hands bandaged and covered in blood, in addition to having left in the establishment a backpack with a knife and bandages also with blood.

(Read more: The lies that have been spread about the crime from Daniel Sancho to Edwin Arrieta)

In this way, when Sancho went to report the disappearance of the Colombian surgeon, the authorities already had enough evidence to imprison him and be the main suspect in the crime.

In the Spanish media, especially ‘El Programa del Verano’, in which the images of Sancho in the restaurant were broadcast, one of the presenters admitted: “it is clear that he is not a professional in crime, he makes many mistakes at the time to hide your involvement in the murder.”

LUZ ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

Edwin Arrieta case: DNA evidence delays the police report on Daniel Sancho

This is how Edwin Arrieta lived in Colombia: photos of his house, with family and friends

Daniel Sancho had a history of hitting other people and disturbing the order