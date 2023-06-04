At a time when British King Charles III is officially crowned, “the empire where the sun never sets” seems a bit run down. In addition to the United Kingdom, 14 former colonies still maintain King Charles as monarch and head of state, but many of his subjects around the world are reconsidering that deal.

Barbados became a republic in 2021 and Jamaica started a similar process of constitutional reform. Others may soon follow suit. Why can countries, from Belize to Tuvalu, keep as nominal head of state an old white man who lives in a power, middle and far away from them?

For Americans, of course, it is hard to understand why anyone would accept hereditary rulers, or the value of a purely ceremonial office; but the constitutional monarchy is still in force in some of the most developed countries of the world. It should only be thrown overboard after careful consideration of its significant benefits.

Let’s start with what a constitutional monarch is not: an absolute monarch who wields true power as a king. Eight countries, mostly oil-rich Middle Eastern states, maintain absolute monarchies.

We can also distinguish constitutional monarchies from republics, in which the head of state is elected by the people or their parliamentary representatives. The heads of state of the republics only rule for a limited period, while the monarch usually retains the position for a lifetime.

defined, the constitutional monarchy is not an atypical phenomenon: there are currently 34, representing 18% of the nearly 193 independent countries . This is an extraordinarily successful set of nations by any measure, including most of the countries in the Scandinavian region, Japan, and members of the Benelux agreement, as well as Charles’ domains in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

According to The Economist’s ‘2022 Democracy Index’, 10 of the top 20 democracies are constitutional monarchies, as are 9 of the 20 richest countries. And 8 of the 10 longest-lasting constitutions have monarchs.

The monarchies that survived did so largely because, for a long time, ceded power to legislatures elected by the people . This process of political reform began with the Magna Carta in England and continued through the 19th century in most other countries.

a political insurance

King Emeritus Juan Carlos I in 2018. (File image).

When monarchs resisted having their power cut off, they usually lost their thrones. and sometimes life. When they relented, they were shown as figureheads, but also as a signal to conservatives that their interests were protected.

Monarchs also offer a kind of political insurance, because they are capable of intervening in periods of national crisis. A famous example is that of King Juan Carlos I of Spain, who helped thwart a coup launched in his name in 1981. It went on television and surely prompted the armed forces to return to their barracks, even while in determined communication with generals. key, which prevented them from coordinating with each other.

the netflix series The CrownIt includes a fictionalized account of Queen Elizabeth II’s intervention to divert the idea of ​​a coup by her cousin Lord Mountbatten when Harold Wilson was Prime Minister.

It is known, however, thatSome supposedly constitutional monarchs seconded coups against their own governments. Rather than act like King Juan Carlos to stop military coup plotters, Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej agreed to 10 coups during his 70-year reign. And Queen Elizabeth’s representative to Australia, Sir John Kerr, caused a constitutional crisis when he ordered the removal of Prime Minister-elect Gough Whitlam in 1975.

In the role they play in empowering governments in parliamentary systems, sometimes monarchs can make subtle decisions that help political parties break deadlocks. In other crises, the monarch may act as a focus of national resistance against invaders (during World War II, Norwegian King Haakon VII refused to recognize the government of Nazi collaborator Vidkun Quisling, preferring to leave the country while demonstrating war ).

Monarchs can also protect minorities during crises. The constitutional kings of Morocco, Denmark, and Bulgaria paid special attention to the protection of their Jewish subjects during World War II. Mohammed V of Morocco refused to comply with the Vichy regime’s wartime arrest warrants, and the Danish king wore, according to legend, a yellow Star of David.

Limit populism

In our era, the symbolic unity that monarchs ensure can limit the most problematic forms of populism. Populist demagogues like Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, and Jaroslaw Kaczynski in Poland often claim an exclusive and almost mystical connection to “the people” whom only they can protect from elites, demonizing their opponents as “ enemies of the people.”

(More: The odyssey of Ukrainian mothers who travel to Russia to recover their stolen children) Such claims, however, do not work in constitutional monarchies. Someone already takes care of representing the people and that limits the degree of symbolic power that anyone else can accumulate.

While Erdogan calls himself sultan again and Hugo Chávez, the late Venezuelan leader, liked to invoke president-for-life Simón Bolívar, it is hard to believe how a credible British, Danish or Norwegian equivalent could emerge. The closest thing would be a disruptive leader like former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who, frustrated with his senior adviser, smugly insisted: “I am the führer. I am the king who makes the decisions.”

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

When there is a monarch at the top of the system, that claim collapses. The world database on populism confirms this: it shows that in constitutional monarchies there is less populist rhetoric in political speeches.



Certainly, being a constitutional monarch is hell. Constitutional monarchs are, in a way, prisoners of society. Their role is merely ceremonial, they spend their days cutting ribbons and making nondescript speeches while their every act is scrutinized just for fun.

It is not surprising, then, that some members of the royal family are leaving the family business: in addition to Prince Harry, Princess Mako of Japan gave up her title in 2021, and Prince Joachim of Denmark was the last to break camp, to go to USA.

​While the Jamaicans and others will consider giving up the crown along with Harry, it would be in their best interest to Consider why constitutional monarchies have been so successful during the 20th century. King Charles may seem like a holdover from an archaic system, and his kingdom will no doubt shrink in the coming years, but he won’t disappear, and for his remaining subjects, perhaps that’s a very good thing.

TOM GINSBURG

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

CHICAGO

Professor of International Law and Political Science at the University of Chicago, he is a Research Professor at the American Bar Foundation.

