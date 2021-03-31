The mistake made by the defenders of the Russian national team Georgy Jikia and Mario Fernandez during the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup went to memes. Video of the moment is available in Twitter Match TV.

The footballers missed the guarded players when filing a corner and collided with each other. At this time, Milan Shkrinjar scored the first goal against the Russian national team. In the comments, users reacted emotionally to the incident. “There was a reason to keep each other. The danger to our goal can come not only from rivals ”,“ I thought that I would not see anything fundamentally new in football. But the hugs of Fernandez and Jikia give hope ”,“ Find someone who will hold on to you as tightly as Jikia to Mario, ”the fans joked.

The Russian national team lost to Slovakia with a score of 1: 2. The only goal in the national team was scored by Fernandez.

Thus, the Russian team suffered its first defeat in the qualifying tournament and lost its leadership in Group H.