A flag waved by followers of the conspiratorial QAnon movement, in Los Angeles, California (United States), August 22, 2020 (KYLE GRILLOT / AFP)

Donald Trump barely returned from the hospital, the campaign for the presidential election has resumed in the United States with the debate of the two vice-presidents (Kamala Harris, on the Joe Biden side, and Mike Pence, on the Republican side). Less expected: Facebook has decided, to avoid the spread of rumors, to delete all Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy movement.

Behind the letter Q, would hide an informant infiltrated in the White House and having ultra-confidential data. Anon refers to the term “anonymous”, the followers of Q who work to relay his messages. These are unfounded accounts, based on the existence of a secret government which would be composed of political figures, media, Hollywood stars. According to the promoters of this theory, these celebrities are related to each other and are part of a large pedophile organization.

Q’s first messages were published three years ago, in Donald Trump’s footsteps. Since then, Q’s conspiracy has widened its wake, explains Benjamin Illy, franceinfo reporter. He is currently covering the presidential campaign and has notably visited Arizona to meet with Trump voters.

It’s quite striking, from one speaker to another, it’s always the same arguments, always the same elements of language, as learned by heart. Benjamin Illy, franceinfo special correspondent in the United States

“I remember this woman named Catherine, in her fifties, a resident of the suburbs of Phoenix, that famous suburb where Donald Trump’s electoral base is located, says Benjamin Illy. And right away, she told me about the ‘deep state’, a deep state theory that former CIA or FBI members duplicate all governments behind the scenes. And according to her, Donald Trump is the savior. He arrived to save children from human trafficking, she said. We’re really on the fundamentals of QAnon theory. “

A theory now embraced by dozens of candidates vying for elections to Congress or at the local level. One of the most high profile is Marjorie Taylor Green, Republican candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives, who was even invited to the White House to attend Donald Trump’s inaugural address at the end of the month. ‘August. It must be said that this summer, the president, at a press conference, when asked about QAnon supporters, said he did not know much about them but that they seemed to support him, which he appreciates .

With a strong presence in the United States, QAnon is now rolling out at home, in Europe, and quite spectacularly. A constellation of discussion forums, websites, YouTube channels is also devoted to Q. We talk about pedophile conspiracy, we point the finger at the elites, the system. “Today we are going to tackle the subject of child sex trafficking. It’s not even child sex trafficking, in fact, we are going to talk about the deep state in general, those who are up there. , explains Léonard, host of the DeQodeur Youtube channel! to its nearly 80,000 subscribers. They are sick, they are completely sick. We are literally talking about people who regularly rape children who use children as slaves and who sacrifice children regularly. “

Hours and hours of confusing, delirious theory are thus available on the internet, accessible to all. Child trafficking is the foundation of the QAnon movement conspiracy. In London, for example, his followers are convinced that 200,000 children are currently hidden, sequestered under the British capital. Even more advanced phenomenon in Germany with a politicization of the movement. Tim Rissen ambulance driver is one of the German followers of Q. Here is what he said about the management of Covid-19, in the procession of a neo-Nazi group, in an anti-mask and anti-vaccine demonstration: “There are things that question me”.

I just saw a movie from 1956 that talks about a pandemic in 2020. When I hear things like that, I tell myself that there is indeed a conspiracy theory. Tim Rissen, German follower of QAnon to franceinfo

“You know, there is a plan at work today in Germany. It is a plandemic, that is to say a plan because it is like that in politics, assures Tim Rissen. Things turn out in retrospect like a script, like in a movie. I wonder if behind all of this there aren’t connections with 5G or 6G. ”

In recent months, we have witnessed the explosion of this type of reasoning on social networks, in demonstrations, in reaction to the Covid-19 crisis. According to China Labbé, editor-in-chief for Europe of the Newsguard site, which fights against disinformation, the epidemic has literally boosted conspiracy theories:“Because there have been many institutions that have contradicted themselves [sur le Covid-19] and also because there were contradictions between the institutions at the global level, the governments which did not put in place the same measures. This fueled mistrust. The mistake not to make is to think that it would be just a few enlightened ones.

Everyone is somewhat susceptible and vulnerable to sharing QAnon content. China Labbé, journalist to franceinfo

“When you have a theory that offers a simple answer, it’s flirtatious and everyone is a little vulnerable to that”, concludes Chine Labbé.

A new trend has emerged more recently within the QAnon movement: the QAnon Pastel embodied by influencers [des personnes très suivies sur les réseaux sociaux] wellness, fashion, yoga. They ended up completely falling into conspiracy and actively disseminating Q’s propaganda, which therefore led Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, October 7 to remove these accounts from their network.