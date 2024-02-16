As a child, Heriberto Vela, an indigenous resident of Loreto, Peru, watched his father remove nests of wild stingless bees from trees in the Amazon forest. The two then extracted honey from the nests to help cure colds and other ailments.

Stingless bees, or meliponas, are endemic to the Amazon. Its honey, which is thin enough to drink as a liquid and has a citrus aftertaste, is used by many indigenous Peruvians as a natural medicine.

Vela's father didn't know how to save the bees—they would fly away or even die. “We would take out the nests and leave them on the forest floor,” Vela said. “Those bees were lost.”

But today, Vela's family maintains 76 stingless bee nests in wooden boxes placed on sticks and scattered around their home. Each artificial nest has several boxes, but Vela harvests honey from just one — the honeycomb — and leaves the rest for the bees.

“They need it to live,” he explained. “If I take them away, they can run away.”

The Amazon is home to hundreds of species of stingless bees, but as the rainforest is converted to farms and ranches, these and other native pollinators are in danger of disappearing. Pesticides, climate change and competition with honey bees, better adapted to agricultural areas, introduce more tension.

Vela's family is among the few that raise stingless bees and live off the income they produce. César Delgado, an entomologist at the Peruvian Amazon Research Institute who helped Vela perfect his practice, wants to broaden the appeal. “Meliponiculture is a very good way for forests and communities to adapt to climate change,” he said.

Building an economy around melipona bees, which pollinate much of the Amazon's native flora, is a creative way to fight deforestation, said Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, founder of Amazon Research International. But for the effort to work, it must be “self-sustaining and aligned with the communities' culture,” she said.

Melipona bee honey grew in popularity during the pandemic among Peru's indigenous residents, Vásquez said. It became a favorite ingredient in alternative treatments for respiratory tract infections when the Country was seriously affected by Covid-19. The sale of honey also provided relief to families in remote areas who could not take advantage of government support because they lacked bank accounts.

Delgado and Vásquez hope to use these incentives to promote the practice of keeping melipona bees in artificial nests. They are also working with indigenous communities to develop more sustainable methods of collecting honey from stingless bees in the wild.

Since current laws in Peru recognize only the honey bee as a species of national interest, meliponiculturists and wild honey collectors lack many financing options that could help them grow their business. Additionally, the law does not consider honey produced by melipona bees—preventing sellers from endorsing their products with quality or food safety labels.

“I know it's honey,” Delgado said. “There are people who come from other places and buy it because they know it is honey. The detail is that legally it is not.”

The lack of legal recognition also limits the protections afforded to stingless bees and the growing market. Kety del Castillo, an indigenous honeyeater, recently lost 10 artificial nests due to the use of pesticides near her home.

Last year, Vásquez and Delgado partnered with the Earth Law Center to petition the Peruvian Congress for national recognition of melipona bees. The proposal aims to legalize bee protection and increase financing options for meliponiculturists to purchase supplies and transportation to local markets.

It's unclear if the bill will become law, but Vásquez has already seen local changes. The price of honey from stingless bees has increased — it used to be $3 per half liter, but now the same amount costs up to $20. Honey collectors are also planting more blood grade, a tree in which many species of melipona bees nest.

Entire families are taking a more active role.

“We are all involved,” said Mechita Vásquez, an indigenous meliponico farmer in San Martín. “Women, men and even children really like it.”

By: KATRINA MILLER and ROSA CHÁVEZ YACILA