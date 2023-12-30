Savanah Nicole Soto did not show up to the hospital for the birth. She was found dead a week later, together with her future father

Savanah Nicole Soto, the missing pregnant woman, was found lifeless on December 26th. Together with her, also her boyfriend Matthew Guerra. The two had been reported missing, the dramatic discovery came after days of searches.

It was a family member who spread the sad news on December 26th. It is not yet clear what happened to Savanah Nicole Soto and her partner. The police chief announced that he found himself in front of one rather particular and confusing crime scene. The hypothesis of a crime has emerged, however we will have to wait for the medical examiner's report to understand the cause of death of both. Thanks to the autopsy, the authorities will be able to shed light on the truth. Was it a double crime or a murder-suicide?

The family of Savanah Nicole Soto demands answers, she would never have made an extreme gesture

We want answers about who did it and why it happened.

This is the cry of the family members who still cannot understand. The two loved each other and they were about to become parents of their first child. Nicole was in fact pregnant.

The alarm went off precisely because the woman she did not show up at the hospital for the scheduled birth. She had been waiting for that day for 9 months, she couldn't wait to hug her baby. The family was immediately alarmed and the tragic discovery occurred after a week.

The autopsy examination on the two bodies is pending

The crime scene appeared strange and confusing, unfortunately the authorities are not yet able to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened. They will be the results of the autopsy are fundamental. Only after the medical examiner has established the cause of death of the two victims will the agents be able to shed light on the truth and give answers to the family.