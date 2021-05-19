The missing passenger of the Robinson helicopter, which crashed near Arkhangelsk on May 17, turned out to be a member of the Assembly of Deputies of the Kalininsky District of the Tver Region, Alexander Boykov, RIA FAN reports.

The search for the man continues, the divers are examining the waters of the White Sea.

According to Komsomolskaya Pravda, the 38-year-old Russian was well known in Tver, he was reported in regional publications. Boykov was engaged in business, went to the district assembly as a self-nominated candidate. In his free time he played hockey and hunted. He and other passengers flew to the Arkhangelsk region to hunt.

A private helicopter fell into the water near Mudyug Island and remained afloat. The pilot died in the crash, one person disappeared, two more survived, but received serious injuries and are in serious condition.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under article 263 of the Criminal Code (“Violation of the rules for the safety of traffic and the operation of air transport, resulting in the death of a person”).