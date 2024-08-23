The missing New York boy found by helicopter in an unusual location

Last Thursday, A New York City boy was reported missing after he left his house for schoola place he never reached and which set off alarm bells.

According to what he detailed CBS News, The New York Police Department said the 9-year-old boy disappeared around 7 a.m. after heading to school from his apartment building in Midwood. His parents alerted authorities after the boy failed to arrive at school.

As support to the police, the television network sent one of its helicopters to the area to see if they could find the minor from the sky. “While my pilot Eric Ross and I were circling the building, We came across a person sitting in a chair on the roof“said Dan Rice, a reporter for the outlet who was on the helicopter.

The journalist said that when they zoomed in with the camera they saw a child who perfectly matched the description that the police had given them. “I saw what they had sent me from the assignment table and what the child was wearing. I looked again and That child was wearing everything in the description” Rice added.

The boy was found by a CBS helicopter on a roof using his laptop. Photo:X / @nypmetro Share

Where was the missing child in New York?

The most striking thing about the case is that The roof on which the helicopter landed with the child is nothing more than the roof of his house.from the Sheepshead Bay apartment complex, as detailed.

When journalists from CBS They saw him and notified the police, who reported that when they went up to the roof, The nine-year-old boy was sitting on the chair with his computer.