In Kirov, police officers found a missing Moscow schoolboy, reported on the site regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As specified, the 15-year-old teenager left home on January 20 and was subsequently put on the federal wanted list.

The law enforcement agencies received information that the boy may be in Kirov. They managed to find him in the Kominternovsky microdistrict.

The department noted that the teenager tried to introduce himself as a police officer by a false name, but his identity was established.

The student was placed in the Kirov social rehabilitation center for minors. Information about him was passed on to the metropolitan police.

