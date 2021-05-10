Minister of Health of the Omsk Region Alexander Murakhovsky was found alive. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the regional government.

The head of the Ministry of Health, whose search was carried out for three days, himself came out of the forest 32 kilometers from the village of Pospelovo, where he disappeared. “The Minister of Health of the Omsk Region, Alexander Murakhovsky, came out to people in the area of ​​the Basly village. It is in good condition. Now he is being examined at the hospital of the Bolsheukovsky district, ”the regional administration said.

The wife of the minister confirmed this information in her commentary to Dozhd. According to her, the official does not yet understand the full scope of the search.

Murakhovsky stopped communicating on May 7 – he went hunting in the taiga from the village of Pospelovo on an ATV. The vehicle was found 6.5 kilometers from the hunting base, two bears were seen nearby. The minister contacted other hunters by radio and said that he was stuck and would continue on foot, but did not specify the route.

More than 100 people and a helicopter were involved in the search for the official. The local Emergencies Ministry also planned to involve a drone in the operation. It was noted that the search was complicated by difficult terrain with swampy areas.

Murakhovsky became the head of the Ministry of Health of the Omsk Region in November 2020. Prior to that, he worked as a chief physician at the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1.