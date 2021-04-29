Tomás Gimeno’s threat to his ex-partner was worrying. The father of Anna and Olivia, aged one and six, the two missing girls, called his former wife, Beatriz Z., to inform her that he would never see them again, neither the girls nor him. Yesterday that warning rang in all ears like a bad omen. The Civil Guard has launched the search for the two minors in Tenerife by land, sea and air after Gimeno did not return the children to their mother on Tuesday, as both had agreed. The messages sent by the father to his ex-partner are tinged with a farewell tone that has forced the authorities to deploy a vast operation in a situation that they describe as “high risk.”

Tomás Antonio Gimeno Casañas, 37, is now one of the most wanted men by the security forces. His name and portrait appear in the registry of the National Center for the Disappeared of the Ministry of the Interior.

When her ex-husband did not return with the girls as agreed in the separation agreement, the mother reported the events to the armed institute agents. Gimeno left with her daughters at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday and four hours later there was no trace of her whereabouts.

Instead of going to the babies’ family home, Gimeno sent the mother several WhatsApp messages. The father notified his ex-partner that he planned to set sail with them in a pleasure boat of his property, a ship that was tracked by the Scientific and Judicial Police in a dock in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The boat had been found empty at sea off the coast of Güímar by the crew of the patrol boat ‘Río Jándula’, which prompted the Civil Guard to undertake an urgent search throughout the island. The abandoned yacht was towed to the port, where it remains in custody.

Security cameras



The captain of the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Enrique Alonso, confirmed that the girls’ father left Deportivo’s dock up to three times, to finally depart on his boat at around 00:30. The cameras were able to record how Gimeno arrived at the port area at 9:30 p.m. in his car, which he parked in front of the dock. The security guard who worked the night shift did not see the girls at any time, nor have the cameras registered their presence. According to the testimony of Enrique Alonso, the father of the minors was busy at night, carrying bags, suitcases and clothes. At about 9:50 p.m. he left the Marina on his boat, although he returned around 11:30 p.m. since he needed to buy a mobile charger. It was then that he entered a nearby gas station and returned to the dock. The yacht is about six meters long and has only one small cabin.

According to sources in the investigation, there is no history of gender violence, although the mother had received verbal threats, which she communicated to the Civil Guard in December, although she declined to report the events. However, the agents followed up on the case and in March they questioned the woman again, who said that the threats had not occurred again.

For now, no hypothesis is ruled out. The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Güímar has opened proceedings for an alleged crime of kidnapping.

The security forces, which began the search on Wednesday, extended their radius of action from the tip of Anaga to Güímar. The maritime resources deployed in the operation comb the area where Gimeno is believed to have been able to navigate. Maritime Rescue workers and a 112 helicopter from the Canary Islands Government also participate in the tracking tasks.

According to the description provided by the SOS Disappeared association, Tomás Gimeno is 1.85 meters tall, has a normal complexion, has brown hair and brown eyes. The youngest girl, Anna, is a one-year-old blonde, with blue eyes and wavy hair. Olivia, six years old, has long brown hair and brown eyes.