Kommersant: the missiles that attacked the Black Sea Fleet headquarters were launched from Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft

The missiles that attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) in Sevastopol were launched from two Su-24 aircraft belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it stated Kommersant receives sources familiar with the situation.

Kommersant’s interlocutors noted that Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG missiles were used for the attacks.

Experts also said that a few hours before the attack, an American attack and reconnaissance drone RQ-4B Global Hawk, an E-3A Sentry early warning aircraft and an American Boeing P-8S Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft were spotted in the airspace near Crimea.

Before this, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, promised that part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces missile shot down in the city would be transported to the test site and destroyed.

On the afternoon of September 22, Ukraine launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. A shell fragment was found near the Lunacharsky Theater. According to the Ministry of Defense, while repelling the attack on Sevastopol, air defense systems shot down five missiles.