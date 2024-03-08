Governor of the Kursk Region Starovoit: the missile threat has been canceled in the region

In the Kursk region, the missile warning signal was canceled. This was stated by the regional governor Roman Starovoyt in his Telegram-channel.

“Kursk region: attention! Clearance of missile danger,” the message says.

Earlier, Starovoit said that debris from a drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) damaged the roof of a clinic in Kursk. He clarified that no one was injured as a result of the incident. The head of the region said that patients from the intensive care unit of the neighboring hospital building were evacuated to medical facilities. Other patients and staff were taken to safety.

Earlier on March 9, it became known about a massive raid of Ukrainian drones on Taganrog. Several UAVs were also destroyed on approach to Morozovsk.