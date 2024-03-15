In the Gayvoronovo district of the Belgorod region, the missile threat was canceled

In the Gayvoronovo district of the Belgorod region, the missile threat was canceled. This is reported by TASS.

“RSChS: Grayvoronsky GO. Clearance of missile danger,” the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Earlier it was reported that in the Belgorod region, five people were injured when a Ukrainian army drone attacked a moving car. The incident occurred in the village of Glotovo, Grayvoronsky urban district.

On March 15, it was reported that during a live broadcast by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, a missile siren went off.