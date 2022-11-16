And the Polish government announced that it would consider whether it would need to activate Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which calls for emergency consultations in the event of a threat to a member state, due to the fall of missiles believed to be Russian within its territory.

Article 5 was also discussed, which stipulates that any attack on a party in the alliance is considered an attack on all members of the alliance.

What does the activation of these two articles of the treaty mean?

Article IV of NATO

Article 4 of the NATO Treaty gives the right to any member state of the alliance that feels threatened by another country or a terrorist organization, to submit a request for the thirty member states to start formal consultations to decide whether the threat exists and how to confront it, while reaching unanimous decisions.

Under this Article, the Parties are to consult together, at the request of any of the Member States, about the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any of the Allied Powers.

Hours after the outbreak of the Ukrainian war, 4 countries, “Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania”, submitted a request to activate Article No. 4 of the “NATO” agreement.

It has also been activated many times, including when Turkey requested in 2020 to hold an emergency NATO meeting to discuss attacks against Turkish forces in Idlib.

Article V of NATO

Article V differs from Article IV of the Military Pact, which calls for military assistance by the entire Alliance in the event of an attack on a member state.

Article 5 states that “any attack or armed aggression against one of them (the NATO parties) is considered an aggression against all of them.”

Accordingly, “they agree on the right to self-defence, recognized in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, individually or collectively, and to provide support and assistance to the party or parties under attack.”

The support shall be “by immediately taking such measures as it deems necessary, individually and in concert with other parties, including the use of force of arms, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic region.”

It was only activated once

It is noteworthy that Article 5 of the treaty was activated only once in the history of the alliance, and that was in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2011 on the United States, when NATO forces were deployed in Afghanistan, to be the first time that NATO forces were deployed outside the territory of the countries of the alliance. .