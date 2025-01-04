There are several types of scams carried out by cybercriminals with the aim of steal money, banking and personal detailsbut one of the most common, basically because practically all of us carry a mobile device with us, is through phone calls. He missed call scam It is not new in Spain, but it is still a clear threat due to its simplicity, but it can be dangerous for your privacy and security.

Therefore, we are going to explain to you how it works and what telephone prefixes You have to be signed in if you receive a call.

How does the missed call scam work?

Computer scammers call your phone number and, after about two or three rings, They hang up so you don’t have time to answer. It is quite common that, upon seeing one or more calls from the same unknown number, we feel curious to return it to find out what it is about. Precisely, that is what they are looking for.

Most of these numbers come from phones located outside the countryso when we call back, we can apply a extra fee and the scammers receive a percentage of that call we make. Even depending on how much they manage to keep the victim on the call, they could get more money.

In a publication by X, formerly Twitter, the Civil Guard warned about this a few years ago, listing certain telephone prefixes that we should avoid to avoid becoming victims of scamsbut now is back for Christmas. These are some prefixes that we must take into accountsince it has been shown that said deceptions or scams have been carried out through them.

The missed call scam is back and usually uses these prefixes:

355 Albania

225 Ivory Coast

233 Ghana

234 Nigeria Don’t call those prefixes back (unless it’s from someone you know, of course)

pic.twitter.com/aJDQ9jP6Ex — Civil Guard (@guardiacivil) November 28, 2019

We must also keep an eye on the prefixes that begin with +803, +806 and +807since they are national numbers and are linked to special rates. So if you see any of these prefixes, whether international or from a special rate line, it is best to not answer or return the call. Of course, scammers can use more common numbers to carry out the scam in the same way, so we must always be careful when answering a number that we do not know.





Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.