Sunday, November 19, 2023
The Miss Universe of the first times: the triumph of Nicaragua and a Latina crowned in Central America

November 19, 2023
November 19, 2023
in Entertainment
0
The Miss Universe of the first times: the triumph of Nicaragua and a Latina crowned in Central America

He Miss Universe 2023 It was carried out for the first time in El Salvador. This event is the penultimate in the development of the 2023 Grand Slam competitions and the surprise was the first crown in history for Nicaragua, with its representative Sheynnis Palacios. Beyond the coronation of the new world beauty queen, the organization and details of the award ceremony were in the public eye because of how everything was going to be carried out after the implementation of new rules and the change of owners, since it went from American businessmen to Thai millionaires. At La República, we carry out an analysis of all the details taken into account in Miss Universe 2023.

Sheynnis Palacios: who is the new miss Universe 2023?

Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo She is 23 years old and recently obtained a degree in Social Communication from the Central American University in Nicaragua. Since her social work is related to mental health, Sheynnis founded ‘Understand Your Mind’, a multi-format program in which she talks about different mental disorders together with experts in the field.

She told the Miss Universe organization that she has suffered anxiety attacks, which is why she believes that a country would improve if it worked on projects focused on caring for the mental health of citizens.

History of Nicaragua in Miss Universe

The surprise caused by the first universal crown for Nicaragua happened because there was only one candidate from that country who qualified for the top 10: This is Xiomara Blandino.

Miss Universe was created in 1952, but Nicaragua only actively participated from 1955 to 1978. In 1979, Patricia Pineda was forced to abandon the contest due to threats by the Sandinista National Liberation Front to her family. Until 1991, Nicaragua did not participate in beauty pageants again due to the Sandinista Revolution.which was produced in the Central American country during the period 1979-1990.

