The Miss Universe of the first times: the triumph of Nicaragua and a Latina crowned in Central America

He Miss Universe 2023 It was carried out for the first time in El Salvador. This event is the penultimate in the development of the 2023 Grand Slam competitions and the surprise was the first crown in history for Nicaragua, with its representative Sheynnis Palacios. Beyond the coronation of the new world beauty queen, the organization and details of the award ceremony were in the public eye because of how everything was going to be carried out after the implementation of new rules and the change of owners, since it went from American businessmen to Thai millionaires. At La República, we carry out an analysis of all the details taken into account in Miss Universe 2023.

Sheynnis Palacios: who is the new miss Universe 2023?

Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo She is 23 years old and recently obtained a degree in Social Communication from the Central American University in Nicaragua. Since her social work is related to mental health, Sheynnis founded ‘Understand Your Mind’, a multi-format program in which she talks about different mental disorders together with experts in the field.

She told the Miss Universe organization that she has suffered anxiety attacks, which is why she believes that a country would improve if it worked on projects focused on caring for the mental health of citizens.

History of Nicaragua in Miss Universe

The surprise caused by the first universal crown for Nicaragua happened because there was only one candidate from that country who qualified for the top 10: This is Xiomara Blandino.

Miss Universe was created in 1952, but Nicaragua only actively participated from 1955 to 1978. In 1979, Patricia Pineda was forced to abandon the contest due to threats by the Sandinista National Liberation Front to her family. Until 1991, Nicaragua did not participate in beauty pageants again due to the Sandinista Revolution.which was produced in the Central American country during the period 1979-1990.

Journalistic note in a Nicaraguan newspaper about the case of Patricia Pineda. Photo: Facebook / ChileanCharm

Nicaragua had a history of not qualifying for Miss Universe. Of a total of 42 queens, 37 of them did not qualify for the final of the contest. For this reason, The coronation of Sheynnis Palacios represents a historic moment for the Central American country and will set a precedent for the future of beauty pageants in that nation.

First words of Sheynnis Palacios

Sheynnis Palacios He spoke for the first time after winning the universal crown. In a live link, via Instagram, the Miss Universe organization shared Palacios’ first speech at a press conference held in El Salvador. At the venue, she spoke about the challenges she will have as queen and how she will focus her work on mental health.

“One of my biggest challenges was my anxiety attacks. I am a woman who suffers from anxiety and I say it openly to be the voice of those who suffer from it and do not feel alone. Thinking a lot about the past, about the difficulties, often made me boycott myself. And thanks to the correct management of my emotions and the use of the right tools, I was able to say that I am here,” she said at the beginning. And he continued: “I suffered an anxiety attack in the beauty pageant, however, I was able to win it and that’s what it’s all about.”

Scenario: the future of El Salvador

The scenario designed in the 72nd edition of the miss Universe It has been considered one of the best in history. This design was in charge of the Salvadoran Julio Himede.