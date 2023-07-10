Le Figaro: the title of “Miss Netherlands” for the first time in history was received by a transgender Ricky Kolle

For the first time in the history of the country, a transgender won the Miss Netherlands pageant. About it informs edition of Le Figaro.

It is specified that the winner was 22-year-old Ricky Kolle, who will go to represent the Netherlands at the Miss Universe contest. The jury noted that the girl lit up throughout the show and made the most progress.

According to the publication, in 2018, Ricky Colle also took part in the national show “The Next Top Model” and made it to the final. More than 25 thousand people have subscribed to her social network.