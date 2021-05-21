A new hoax has begun to circulate on WhatsApp. This time about the changes in the chat settings of this same messaging application.

On May 15, the deadline that the app, belonging to Facebook, established for its users to accept the new conditions and privacy policies that generated some controversy, ended.

The main change of these is that it asks you share your data with the rest of Facebook services to obtain a broader and more detailed profile of its users and to be able to offer more refined advertising that adapts to these tastes and needs.

However, this news in the privacy policy for now it does not affect us in Spain Due to European data protection regulations, although we are ‘forced’ to accept these terms if we want to be able to enjoy all the functions of the app.

Taking advantage of this novelty, a message has begun to be forwarded by the different WhatsApp groups in which they report that Anyone can add you to a group even if you don’t know them. According to this message it is about “gambling chats, rogue groups, loan sharks, financial fraud groups, etc ”and explain how to remedy it. In addition, they ensure that it is a message of “public utility” and encourages you to alert the rest of your contacts and friends.

This is the message that is coming through WhatsApp:

“Public utility

I don’t know if you already know, but WhatsApp changed its “group” configuration to include “everyone”, so that people you don’t know can add you to a group where there are gambling chats, dubious groups, loan sharks, financial fraud groups , etc. To avoid this you must alter your configuration as follows:

Go to WhatsApp

Settings

Account

Privacy

Groups and change from “all” to “my contacts”.

Alert your contacts and friends ”.

This message can be misleading and cause mistrust in the users of this application. WhatsApp added this option to its chat settings in April 2019, as can be seen in the blog of its official page, so It is not new nor is it linked to your change in the privacy policy leaving us exposed to strangers.

There are three different options for configuring group privacy. You can check the option of ‘All’, ‘My contacts’ or ‘My contacts, except …’

By default the option of ‘all’ is marked, where anyone who has your phone number can add you to a group. It does not have to be a gambling chat or fraud, as the hoax indicates, but it can be someone with whom you have a friend in common, but who you have not added to your contact list, and who wants to get you, for example, in the chat of a surprise birthday party that they want to make.

If you check ‘My contacts’, only those who can add you to groups people that you have saved in your phone’s agenda, while with ‘My contacts, except …’, you can veto certain people.

In this way, when a person wants to add you to a group, and you do not have them in your contact list, they will have the option to send you an invitation in which it asks you to access it.

In order to Change settings access the WhatsApp settings, then ‘Account’, ‘Privacy’ and ‘Groups’. Once there, mark the one you prefer.

According to WhatsApp, with this function “users will have more control on the group messages they receive ”.