Luciana Fuster She aroused surprise among Peruvians when she was crowned the new Miss Grand International. From the first day she arrived in Vietnam, her name began to be heard among the Asian public. In that sense, in the grand final that took place last October 25, Fuster went through a mishap that was visible before the cameras for a moment. We tell you all the details below.

What mishap did Luciana Fuster suffer in the final of the Miss Grand International?

Although all the candidates had to worry about giving a good presentation in the grand finale of the beauty pageant, the truth was that from the beginning Luciana Fuster He chose to hide his right hand, since the cameras were focused on it at all times. The reason? The former warrior lost the false nail on said hand.

She, realizing this, decided to hide said part of her body every time the cameras focused on her. Despite this, the incident managed to be seen in the eyes of the world on several occasions, including at her coronation as Miss Grand International.

Owner of her emotions, Luciana did not think about hiding her hands at her coronation. Photo: Miss Grand International

Luciana Fuster hid her right index finger during her speech about the war between Palestine and Israel. Photo: Miss Grand International

What does Luciana Fuster have in store as an international queen?

According to the director of the Miss Peru OrganizationJessica Newton, Luciana Fuster will live for the next two years in Thailand, where they will play different roles alongside the owner of the pageant, Nawat Itsaragrisil. In addition, she will be the image of several luxury brands such as Gucci and Dior.

Regarding Fuster’s possible participation in the Miss Universe, Jessica said: “I am happy that Luciana is Miss Grand International, she does not need to go to any other competition to show that she has done an impeccable competition, I would love to see her succeed in Asia. make a career there, take advantage of these two years. This is his dream and he has fulfilled it.”

