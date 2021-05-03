First, Vitor Oliveira sold the ground floor of the brick building he built near the top of his sprawling favela in Rio de Janeiro. Then he sold one of the two apartments on the second floor. Then his car. It’s all for the music, for the breeding trap, a new style of hip hop that evokes the life of the gangs in the favelas of Rio.

Oliveira, 31, invested his profits in the construction of a small recording studio and an editing room in the last apartment of the building. There he returns from work driving a motorcycle taxi through Rocinha, one of the largest slums in Latin America, to work on producing 18 tracks and accompanying videos.

Trap de cria (something like “homegrown trap”) is the new sound of this and other favelas, and remains largely unknown outside of them. With a lyrical flow over synthesized drums, it is a branch of trap in the style of Atlanta and talks about the daily struggle with misery in the neighborhoods.

The trap group “MbNaVoz”. Photo: AP

Except most of these rappers They are not real gangsters Although their millions of viewers on YouTube wouldn’t know it from their videos, which show them flaunting what appear to be real guns in working-class neighborhoods dominated by drug traffickers.

The bravado of the breeding trap sometimes seems like a harmless disguise, and other times the glorification aspirational life in crime. The artists grew up alongside children who became gang vigilantes, leaders and hitmen. Some are still his friends.

The voice, a weapon

“Our weapon is our voice, our ammunition is our lyrics, ” said Filipe Toledo, who raps like Lidinho 22, as he shoved a magazine into a plastic pellet pistol. Then he pointed his cannon at the camera. “Boom.”

Not everyone is a fan. Last year, Rio police launched an investigation into a video of Marcos Borges and Ivens Santos, 22-year-olds who were rapping under the names MbNaVoz and Dom Melodia. Police are investigating how the SUVs were obtained and whether real weapons were used. The clip has 4 million views.

Filipe Toledo, who raps like Lidinho 22. Photo: AP

Brazil’s civil police said Borges and Santos face charges of incitement to crime and association with drug trafficking, and could be prosecuted for illegally carrying firearms if they are confirmed to be real.

“Freedom of expression has a limit, and the limit is when a crime is committed. We understand that a crime was committed,” police detective Allan Duarte told SBT television. “We cannot allow children to idolize these people who carry weapons and commit crimes. ”

Borges sports the threatening part: he has an Uzi tattooed on his neck. But he rejects criticism from the authorities.

Trap de Cria artist Vitor Oliveira, known as “MC Piloto”. Photo: AP

“We have to portray what we live,” he said in an interview, while smoking marijuana. “We cannot sing about a woman who walks down the sidewalk in Copacabana or skates on a skateboard if we do not experience that. I leave my house and see crazy things all the time. Do you understand me? That’s how it is in the favela. ”

Borges said they organized the same day filming of an illegal street race, and that the participants loaned them their cars. He said they used pellet guns and that doing it any other way would be idiotic.

The Associated Press reviewed the weapons used for music videos while it worked for this report in six favelas over eight days, and all they were buckshot, including the rifles that Borges and Santos brandished on shoot on April 11. The footage also included bundles of counterfeit bills; Together, the two of them earn the equivalent of minimum wage on YouTube.

Filming of a trap music video for the brood. Photo: AP

They even changed the location of a barbecue shoot where they had planned to film, because they could not afford to feed the traffickers who gathered there.

Gangs control many favelas that are home to 1.7 million people in the metropolitan region of Rio, according to the 2010 census. Services are limited, as are the possibilities to leave the neighborhood.

“Nobody wants to hear that children are dying, that young people are dying, that they didn’t give us opportunities,” said Thaina Denicia, 23, a former stripper who raps like Thai Flow.

Denicia does not include weapons in her videos nor does she judge those who do; her father was a drug dealer and she grew up with the crime inside your house. He wants to resonate with his group of favelas, Complexo do Alemao, and provide a showcase for those who know nothing about their lives.

“I’m talking about the characters that crime created, the society that it created, and where we can go and who we can be,” he added.

But popularity exposes them to notoriety. Last year, when a rapper criticized councilman Gabriel Monteiro, the former military policeman told his 6 million followers on social media that “so-called artists” glorify crime and degrade decent society. In February, a state legislator denounced the evil influence of trap de cria and shared a music video of motorcyclists brandishing rifles.

“Is this the culture you want for your children?” He asked on Instagram.

Background

This is not the first music from Rio’s predominantly black and biracial communities to generate consternation. A century ago, the police arrested samba musicians just by touching the pandeiro, a hand drum.

In the 1990s, funk and hip hop musicians had their turn. Lacking the means to record videos, they entertained enormously “funk dances” in the favelas, said Janaina Medeiros, journalist and author of the book “Funk carioca: crime ou cultura?” As “forbidden funk” CDs with gang references became popular, authorities cracked down on the dances.

“The whole movement was seen as a evil incarnation, like a great virus that was going to contaminate society, enhance crime and kidnap the good girls from their families, ” Medeiros said.

Funk was the soundtrack of Vitor Oliveira’s adolescence, who began to make his own music. With the breeding trap, he discovered a gender more open to self-expression and was hooked.

Real weapons? The filming of a breeding trap video. Photo: AP

Less than 100 feet (30 meters) from his studio, young people wandering with semiautomatic weapons They sell cocaine and marijuana. Oliveira says he ran occasional errands for the gang, but only when he was desperate for cash.

Obviously there is good will. Before filming a video on March 6, the traffickers removed their finger rings and large gold chains from their necks to lend to Oliveira.

Under the name MC Piloto, he has recorded 10 tracks and two videos for his 18-song project. Success can sometimes seem like a distant dream, but you imagine yourself dodging all the traps.

“You think (the state) is not going to care to see that a black does well in this life? Damn it. It is going to try to bring me down, ” he said.” But I’m ready to take the leap. ” .

The authors are Associated Press journalists

AP.