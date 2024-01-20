Alessandro Impagnatiello he will have to return to court on February 12th and then on March 7th. On these two occasions, the testimonies of Giulia's mother, her sister Chiara and also that of the girl who the barman had been seeing for about a year will be heard.

The 29-year-old, who was seven months pregnant with her first child, lost her life on May 27th last year, in the house he shared with his partner, a Senago.

Impagnatiello emerged from the investigations, who tried to to poison the woman for several months, to try to end her life, but also to cause her a abortion.

In fact, in the trial documents, there is also the video of the baby shower, in which both of them can be seen happy for finding out the sex of the baby. However, according to the lawyers of Giulia's family, in those days he was also trying to poison her.

The evening he ended his life with 37 blows, he tried to burn the body twice. The first time in the bathtub and then in the garage.

Alessandro Impagnatiello's misdirections

Impagnatiello, however, from what is in the documents of the trial, also tried to involve his family misdirections to the agents. On the evening of May 28, the day after the crime, during the interrogation with the investigators, he said that in reality he was not in possession neither a cellar nor a garage.

The brother Omar, then heard by the officers, said that he had sent a message to his mother shortly before in which he warned her not to say anything to the officers. This is because there was some inside the box marijuana.

In the documents there is also Giulia's latest audio, in which yes vent with a friend of hers, before returning home. She told her that she was tired of Alessandro and that she was going to let himand then continue with his son.

At the end of the first hearing, Impagnatiello chose to take word. She gave a speech of about 4 minutes, in which she talked about what she feels and wanted to ask Excuse me to the girl's family.