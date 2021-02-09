he threat of a new “tight” or “hybrid” containment – according to the enigmatic formulas of the government – hangs over our heads. But the consequences of the pandemic are very concrete on our social relations, in all their dimensions. Like our credit cards, the whole of society has since March 2020 embraced the “contactless” era. This concept of “contactless society”, developed by François Saltiel (read our interview on page 14), draws its origin from new technologies and the ever-increasing interference of Gafams in our lives. But the Covid-19 played the role of a catalyst. Physical distancing, masks, curfews, confinement, teleworking… In one year, everything has radically changed in a society where digital technology has largely paved the way.

“Distancing” has its share of consequences. A group of researchers looked into it, closely studying the first confinement, via a survey, “Life in confinement” (Vico), among 16,000 people. “We have focused a lot on social inequalities, but what we are only seeing now – when we already saw it very well with our study carried out in the spring – is that it is young people and students. who suffered the most, ”explains sociologist Pierre Mercklé. “They lost their odd job and their studies, but also what makes their social identity: their intense sociability”, adds the researcher from Grenoble. A situation shared by other age groups but which for them continues with all the more force as it is impossible for them to return to university.

“Experimentation phase”

What role then do digital communication tools play? Who has not had a Zoom aperitif or a Skype to, all the same, celebrate a birthday, despite the confinement or the curfew? “There was a form of transfer to long-distance relationships,” confirms Pierre Mercklé. But this “experimentation phase” is far from making up for everything: “In young and old alike, and as before confinement, digital relationships intensify existing relationships. “

Moreover, in this contactless society, the risk of withdrawal looms. “In times of crisis, our network contracts, and we focus on our closest relationships and those that resemble us,” points out Adrien Defossez, sociologist at the University of Toulouse. A signal not necessarily positive, according to Claire Bidart, another of the researchers of the team interviewed on Franceinfo: “Homogeneity harms the development of identities. This is the most worrying. If you are not open-minded, only see people like yourself, you reduce your ability to ask questions, to evolve, to put yourself in other people’s shoes. “

60% of people worried

Especially since the professional sphere is not spared. “Behind a discourse that existed in the spring, of people who flourish, who take advantage of teleworking to keep their distance from their boss, there was also suffering”, notes Pierre Mercklé. “Some people, above all from upper social categories, have been able to experience this confinement well but it is the negative feelings that prevail overwhelmingly, details Adrien Defossez. More than 60% of people said they were “worried” or “tired” while only 39% said they were “relaxed”. “The confinement for the Grenoble researcher not only contributed to increasing inequalities, but it also made them more visible:” We find among many of our respondents an awareness of their relative position in society. “

Transient or lasting upheavals? The question is still open and the researchers are hoping for some answers with the second wave of their study, the results of which are expected in March. But one thing is certain: “A year later, we are still surprised by changes in our working, living and housing conditions, which ultimately seem to us to be lasting, but because the crisis is lasting. “

While waiting to learn more about our fate in terms of health restrictions in the coming weeks, another observation is necessary. “The management of the crisis was top-down, the measures decreed were designed by doctors or specialists, in confined offices, and imposed by the government, via the police and gendarmerie”, notes the Nantes sociologist Tristan Poullaouec in “Presse Océan”. At the risk of seeing a bad habit, too, take hold: the distancing of democracy.

