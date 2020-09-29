The crooks were running from this bike

In Noida, adjacent to the country’s capital Delhi, the police station Sector 20 police arrested two bike riders after an encounter late Tuesday. Both crooks have been injured in the leg. They were running after robbing mobile phones. A KTM bike and two mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of the accused. The miscreants have been identified as Sajid and Chandrapal.Earlier in the evening, in another incident, the police shot and arrested a crook. Pankaj Kumar, media in-charge of Police Commissioner Alok Singh said that on Tuesday evening, police station Phase-2 police were investigating near the CNG pump at Dadri Road, when two people appeared on board a motorcycle. They said that when the police made a gesture of stopping them, the two ran away instead. They told that the police chased both and surrounded them. Seeing the police surrounded themselves, the miscreants opened fire on the police with the intention of killing them.

The bullet fired by the police is in the foot of Faheemuddin, resident of Bulandshahr district. One of its companions, Sonu, fled from the spot. The media in-charge said that the police recovered the local pistol, cartridges and motorcycle from this miscreant. He said that this miscreant was wanted in the Gangster Act and half a dozen cases are registered against him.