Guanajuato and Hidalgo through their cuisine at the 2021 Coahuila Book Fair.

On September 15, the party where the Independence of Mexico from Spain is celebrated.

The party where all of Mexico, each State, Municipality and City celebrate this festivity through history, but also through Mexican cuisine.

Where each place cooks different dishes to celebrate the festival of all Mexico:

Menudo, pozole, barbecue- Tacos: golden, al pastor, a la canasta, with roasted meat, with different dishes from chicharrón, asado, cochinita pibil and many other Mexican dishes.

A festival of flavors, customs, history and also aromas.

Who doesn’t like the smell of fresh bread?

Who doesn’t like to try it?

And not only the bread to say about the fruits, and the dishes of veal, beef, pork, chicken, all combined with spices such as saffron, and vegetables such as garlic, onion and tomato from this land.

On September 25, the books Hidalgo and Guanajuato through their cuisine will be presented at the Coahuila Book Fair, a compilation of the wealth of these two entities in gastronomic matters, concentrated in two books. At 5.30 at the Enriqueta Ochoa exit.

In the words of Esmeralda Sánchez: María Isabel Saldaña Villarreal, Coordinator of the Milenio Library of History, explained that Grupo Milenio began publishing gastronomy books 8 years ago with the work “A window to Mexican gastronomy”, with information on everything the country, another for the state of Nuevo León and is in the making for the State of Mexico.

“It took us almost a year and a half to make the book and the best gastronomy historians from each state and from Mexico City participate; the objective is to spread the national identity of the country, and one way is gastronomy because food unites us ”.

Among the emblematic dishes of Hidalgo is the barbecue, despite the fact that it is cooked throughout the country, and with English heritage there are pastes, because having many mines and English migrants arriving as businessmen, this was their contribution to the state gastronomy.

It also has culinary differences according to its regions, as it has jungles and mountains, as well as arid areas.

In addition to this, there are contributions from other trenches in the same vein with writers such as Marian Toussaint, who as a columnist combines topics such as crafts, literature and gastronomy; and in Guanajuato Claudia Hernández de Valle Arizpe does the same in the conjunction of subjects such as writing, gastronomy and painting.

“There Diego Rivera, Chávez Morado comes out, because they have paintings where they paint the food, for example Diego Rivera in his large mural of Un Domingo en la Alameda, children come out eating cakes, or the fruit vendors; But you have a Hermenegildo Bustos who was a snow seller who has wonderful still lifes that speak of the culture of Guanajuato; or Chávez Morado who has all the wall paintings in the Alhóndiga de Granaditas where there is an indigenous man planting corn; and then the great writers like Efraín Huerta, Jorge Ibargüengoitia, Lola Michelena, Emma Godoy ”.

In addition, there are traditional cooks since the food of Guanajuato has been named by UNESCO as Intangible Heritage of Mexico; It is worth mentioning that Coahuila has just been a special guest at the International Cervantino Festival “and here we give back; and with Hidalgo we have a great cultural relationship ”.

The two books will be presented at the International Book Fair at 5:30 pm in the Enriqueta Ochoa Room; by María Isabel Saldaña Villarreal herself, who is the Coordinator of the Millennium Library of History, where more than 20 books have been published, including The Encyclopedia of Monterrey and Nuevo León through their municipalities; author of Memories and flavors of the Lagunera Region; coordinator of the book La cocina.

A window to Mexican gastronomy.

She is the editor and host of the television program Torreón Ciudad Centenaria y Familias Centenarias.

Pilares de La Laguna and its history of Multimedios Laguna, currently writes the column “Cartel de mirrors” in Milenio Diario Laguna, was Coordinator in conjunction with Raúl Guerrero Bustamante, of the book Hidalgo through his kitchen and Coordinator in conjunction with José Antonio Vidaurri Aréchiga from the book Guanajuato through his kitchen. Raúl Guerrero Bustamante will be another of the presenters, who is an academic, journalist and chronicler of the heritage of Hidalgo, defender and promoter of the Maguey and Pulquera culture, has collaborated in heritage conservation projects such as the Padre Tembleque Hydraulic Aqueduct Complex and the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro.

He is the delegate in Hidalgo of the Conservatory of Gastronomic Culture of Mexico and is in charge of the Program for the Promotion of Traditional Cuisine of the Secretary of Culture of the Government of the state of Hidalgo and coordinator of the book Hidalgo through his kitchen, in conjunction with María Isabel Saldaña Villarreal.

Another of the presenters will be José N. Iturriaga; Doctor in History and economist, he has been a consultant for FAO and UNESCO, jury for the National Food Research Prize and president of the Mexican Society of Gastronomy and Oenology; He is vice president of the Conservatory of Mexican Gastronomic Culture, an NGO that prepared the file approved in 2010 by UNESCO to declare Mexican cuisine as a cultural heritage of humanity; He is the author of 73 books, twelve of them on Mexican cuisine. Finally Jesús Alberto Salas Cortes; Originally from Saltillo, he is Delegate in the state of Coahuila of the Conservatory of Mexican Gastronomic Culture and promoter of the Traditional Cooks of Coahuila; He has a doctorate in Humanistic Studies with a specialty in Communication and Cultural Studies from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey; she did her thesis on the construction of the roast meat ritual in the city of Saltillo, from a gender perspective; Bachelor of Communication and Master in Cultural Promotion and Development from the Autonomous University of Coahuila, with the project "Sabores del Desierto: pre-Hispanic food