One is young, beloved by the extreme right, and has just been re-elected by a good margin as governor of Florida; the other is seventy-year-old, was recently accused by the court and is considered a favorite in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

In his battle with Ron DeSantis to run for the White House next year, Donald Trump is once again shaking up the American political landscape.

Gone are the front pages of conservative newspapers that dubbed Ron DeSantis, 44, “The future” (The future, in literal translation), after his excellent results in the midterm elections. The governor, in whom many conservatives had pinned their hopes, is at a serious disadvantage in the polls to Trump.

What is certain is that research must be viewed with care. It is also certain that DeSantis has not officially launched himself in the race for the Presidency. His candidacy, however, has not been a secret for some time – some ads already display the phrase “DeSantis president” (DeSantis president, in literal translation) – and his announcement seems imminent.

Why doesn’t the profile of this former college baseball player, married father of three, attract more voters? And how does Donald Trump, impeached twice in Congress, found guilty in a New York court, still generate enchantment?

Elected governor of Florida (southeast) in 2018, DeSantis managed to focus the political spotlight on his state, turning it into a laboratory for conservative ideas in the areas of education, immigration or access to guns.

His measures earned him national fame, but “it’s hard to love DeSantis,” says Larry Sabato, a political scientist at the University of Virginia, who points to the governor’s lack of charisma.

“The more we get to know DeSantis, the less impressive he seems. He is not close to the people, his speeches tend to disappoint and he has made several strange choices that have harmed him”, such as adopting very extreme positions on abortion, lists this expert.

– “Enemies” –

Donald Trump has launched himself with everything in the race to reach the White House and denounces a “witch hunt” against him, a war cry with which he seeks to unite his bases, which follow him with loyalty.

Regarding his conviction in a New York court, the former president (2017-2022) boasts of having collected millions of dollars thanks to this episode of great media repercussion.

The Republican tycoon faces 34 charges in New York for paying a bribe in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about a possible extramarital affair, but he told Fox News nothing would stop him from running as a candidate or becoming a candidate. was condemned.

“I would never give up. She’s not mine, she wouldn’t,” she pointed out.

Trump, whose downfall has been announced a thousand times, has so far survived all scandals, as if their accumulation had no effect on him.

Even with a good part of his party letting go of his hand after the attack by his supporters on the Capitol – seat of the American Congress – on January 6, 2021, the 76-year-old multimillionaire managed to regain an undeniable influence on Republicans in a few months.

Most Republican hopefuls have avoided criticizing him for his lawsuits to avoid clashes with voters loyal to the former president.

Only Ron DeSantis dared to do so and that earned him criticism from Trumpists.

“GOP voters have made Trump’s enemies their own enemies,” explained Larry Sabato.

In his duel with Trump, DeSantis can count on a substantial election fund of 110 million dollars (R$ 544 million, at current exchange rates), with which he hopes to reduce his disadvantage, flooding the country with publicity.

In one of his political action committee’s recent videos, a man is seen sticking a sticker on his vehicle with the phrase “DeSantis president” over another that read “Trump 2016”. It’s the message the governor wants to send voters: opposite the real estate tycoon, Ron DeSantis embodies the new Republican guard.

The two opponents will begin to see who has the most chances on May 13, when, in separate events, they will hold rallies in Iowa, the first state to organize the Republican primaries in early 2024.