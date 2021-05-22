Doctors who have passed the MIR (Interim Resident Physician) exam are pending the important process of choosing the destination, the hospital and the specialty where they will develop their four-year residency. The changes that the Ministry of Health wants to implement in the election model, with a new telematics system, have put the MIRs of the Region on a war footing, which on Tuesday will travel by buses to Madrid, supported by the Union and the College of Physicians, to raise your complaints.

The model that has been operating until this year is face-to-face and allows you to choose in real time according to the position achieved in the exams, and taking into account what those who precede each doctor have chosen. Each applicant, in order of grade, chose among the available places so that the list was reduced as the candidates passed. Thus, they were updated from one day to the next until the process was completed.

Change of criteria



The Ministry has changed the criteria and has implemented for this year a telematic system in which each applicant sends their list online with as many options as the score they have obtained in the MIR test. This year 7,989 places were called, so many professionals will have to make lists with thousands of options.

The closed system, criticize the student and MIR associations and the medical unions, will leave vacancies empty because no one asks for them or rejects them once they have been assigned. In addition, they denounce, it is less transparent than the previous model, and leaves less room to adjust the options and wishes of doctors. With the previous model, an applicant knew first-hand the places that were sold out and thus could choose another, depending on what was left. In fact, many destinations and specialties that, a priori, are the most demanded, may be left empty for any circumstance and the students with the worst qualification will not have opted for them.

The greatest detriment of the new system affects the doctors with the lowest qualifications on the list, who will limit their requests to the qualification. The list of requests marked by the students will be closed and cannot be modified, something that will have less consequences for those who are in the first positions, but more for those below, who will not risk for fear of being left out and having to repeat the exam.

“The proposed model adjusts much worse the chances that applicants get the place they want, and there is a clear risk that they will be left vacant,” the president of the College of Physicians warned yesterday. Domingo Antonio Sánchez, national representative of Young Doctors and Employment Promotion of the Spanish College Medical Organization, participated yesterday in the meeting to negotiate on the conflict. “It was impossible to reach an agreement. Health wants to implement this model, which hurts students, at all costs, “he said.