Williams crisis

There is no respite from the period of great sporting and economic difficulty of the Williams, in a total crisis of results for several seasons now. Founded by Sir Frank Williams in 1977, who later died in 2021, the year before his death the US investment fund Dorilton Capital took over one of the most successful companies in the history of F1, but the operation has not yet brought results hope. The team does not win a Drivers' and Constructors' world title since 1997and the last victory in the race dates back to Spanish GP 2012 with Pastor Maldonado. Having returned to good levels after the introduction of the power units, Williams has once again fallen in terms of competitiveness since 2018, with most of the races finishing outside the points.

Only one car in China?

In free practice for the Australian GP, ​​Albon was then involved in an accident which pushed the team to hand over Logan Sargeant's car to the same Anglo-Thai driver. A much discussed choice, but made necessary by theabsence of a reserve chassis. As if that wasn't enough, in Japan Albon himself was once again the protagonist of an impact against the barriers (without forgetting that of Sargeant in FP1, who then took to the track regularly), and the team risks presenting itself at the next round in China with a single car.

A new arrival

Waiting to understand how the issue will develop, the British newspaper The Mirror in the meantime reported the news of the businessman's entry Peter Kenyon as new commercial consultant of the team. Former CEO of two Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Chelsea between 2000 and 2009, the 69-year-old would have decided to now focus on F1, with the aim of support Williams' commercial efforts and attract new sponsors. A team spokesperson would also describe Kenyon as “another example of us strengthening on and off the track, in line with our long-term ambition to return to the front of the grid.”