The Mirandés met the three challenges that had been marked before the start of the match: surpassing the 50-point barrier, winning again in Anduva and surpassing Fuenlabrada in the standings. The ‘jabata’ squad recovered Kanté’s initial goal to practically cherish permanence in the category. The rojillos were about to open the scoring very soon. On an error in Fuentes’ clearance, the ball ended up at Djouahra’s feet. The French winger took a tight shot, which went off licking the right post.

The Azulona response was immediate. Borja Garcés had a clear chance, but his hasty shot found no goal. The Melilla striker tried his luck again after receiving the assistance of Nteka. Lizoain caught low on his pitch from inside the area. The high pressure of Fuenlabrada took effect. The ‘jabato’ set was not comfortable on the pitch. The Azulonas warnings became reality, after the equator of the first half. Cristóbal found Kanté at the far post and the French player, with the inside of his right foot, beat the red frame (0-1).

Nteka was able to extend the rent shortly after. However, the figure of Lizoain emerged that avoided the second with a fantastic intervention. From the possible 0-2 it went to 1-1 In a blink of an eye. Moha pulled a magnificent cross from the baseline out of the hat. Cristo nodded, but Belman avoided the tie in the first instance. The play continued. The ball reached the position of Javi Muñoz who executed a long shot that, after playing in Fuente, sneaked into the Madrid goal (1-1). The equalizer settled the Mirandés who had the last attempt in a direct free that Christ executed over the crossbar.

After passing through the changing rooms, José Alberto’s pupils had the first opportunity. Christ wasted the service of Djouahra who dodged his pair with a hat, glued to the baseline. Fuenlabrada reacted through set pieces. Neither Kanté nor Juanma were able to materialize the two shipments to the Espinosa area. The ‘jabato’ team was accurate in an individual move by Djouahra. He left because of the speed of Pol Valentín, with another raised ball, to later outline the accurate shot that slipped past the right post (2-1).

Minutes later, the referee indicated maximum penalty, after consultation with the VAR, by Glauder. Vivian executed the penalty, but the central rojillo found Belman’s answer under sticks. Fuenlabrada looked for the tie in the final stretch, although without specifying any of its arrivals. With this score, Mirandés has 52 points while Fuenlabrada has 50 under his belt.