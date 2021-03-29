If the Mirandés confirmed last Thursday the detection of six positive cases by COVID-19, this Monday have increased by seven more after the last tests carried out, both to players and coaching staff who are part of the first team. The results have already been transferred again to the relevant health authorities and to the Professional Football League itself. (LFP), with whom the Rojilla entity maintains daily contact.

“The 13 active cases They are in perfect health and remain isolated in their homes. The Mirandés Board of Directors wishes the best and quickest recovery for the affected members, ”the club said in a statement. Therefore, the temporary suspension of sports activity is maintained team regular.

In the next few hours, the LFP Competition Committee will decide if the match against Tenerife, corresponding to day 32 and that this Wednesday is scheduled to be played at the Municipal de Anduva, is postponed. Everything indicates that this will be the case in the face of the increase in active cases in the ‘jabato’ group.