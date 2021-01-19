The match of Cup tonight would have been perfect for Luka jovic play as a starter. But the striker has been in Germany, where he tries to put on a footballer’s face. A transfer like this is sad, because the Serbian was bought to score goals with the white jersey and not as a future project that needed to be tanned at another club. As usually happens in this type of circumstance, he made a double with the Eintracht In its first appearance and, as is customary, the critic’s peña (a diverse group that includes fans, journalists and leaders) is already putting out their favorite phrase. “Jovic portrays Zidane“, say these opportunists of the past bull, forgetting that the player has never had the attitude or hygiene of life necessary for a club as demanding as the Madrid.

This “mirage of the absent” is nothing new since, this season, we have seen cases of James Rodríguez and Gareth Bale. For two or three correct games in teams of lower rank, Zizou’s enemies (enemies of success, beauty and happiness in general) have accused him of not knowing how to make them perform on the field and even of neglecting them. And what happens now with the Colombian and the Welshman? Well, they have returned to the failure that they already knew in Madrid. And it will be the same with Jovic. Because you can’t ask for elm pears …