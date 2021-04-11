Car dealership in Tarrassa. CRISTOBAL CASTRO

Another month without major changes in car sales in Spain, although the strong growth in March may indicate otherwise. In reality, if compared with the same month of 2019, the year before the pandemic, the figures are more representative and show a drop of 30% in March and 41.3% so far this year, compared to 128 % increase and 15% decrease, respectively, of the statistics compared to 2020.

If sales by channels are analyzed, that of renters falls sharply, 38.6% compared to 2019, followed by that of individuals. But that of companies maintains a less negative tone and is a good sign for the coming months: “The first semester is almost lost, but, although March has not been a good month for sales, orders have increased a lot. Traffic in dealerships has started to rise, so we also know about other brands, and the acceleration of vaccinations is a ray of hope ”, says Luis Antonio Ruiz, president of Jaguar-Land Rover Spain. Mikel Palomera, director of Seat Spain, corroborates this: “We expect a progressive improvement in the second quarter and more marked in the second part of the year.”

In terms of brands, Peugeot and Citroën dominated with authority in March, although heavily supported by deliveries to renters, where they occupied the first and third places with 3,032 and 2,301 units, more than a third of their sales in the month.

The former has made good use of Seat’s weakness to position itself at the head of the ranking of passenger cars in the first quarter, with 4,000 cars ahead of the Spanish, which no longer adds the deliveries of Cupra, now an independent brand. But two-thirds of Peugeot’s lead comes from the 4,820 units of rent a car, compared to 1987 for the Martorell brand, and it does not seem sustainable: “Sales to rental companies have weighed down in the first quarter, but we hope to lead the market with the new Ibiza and Arona 2021, and gaining volume with the León and Ateca ”Announces Palomera, who has dominated the market for the last three years.

The transition to electrification is already the key trend and reinforces the rise of oriental brands, which have a greater offer of hybrids and plug-ins. Thus, Toyota is already third, surpassing Renault and VW by about 2,000 units, while Hyundai and Kia are seventh and eighth after Citroën.

The phenomenon is repeated in brands premium, with Audi and Mercedes in ninth and tenth places, but with a 20% and 18% drop in the year. On the other hand, Volvo, under Chinese ownership, rises 14.3% for its portfolio of plug-in hybrids: “They now account for 25% of our sales in Spain,” says José María Galofré, its CEO.

Trends

Accelerated electrification. The Zero and ECO labels have become an increasingly widespread demand among car buyers and sales of models with some electrical support that give access to those environmental badges are skyrocketing. In the first quarter of 2021, sales now totaled 54,183 units, 63.6% more than in the same period of 2019, the last “normal” year. They already account for 29.5% of the market, ahead of diesel, which continues to fall and remains at 42,763 registrations, 23% of the total.

Pluggable upwards. Although the funds from the Moves II Plan to support electricity sold months ago in almost all the CC AA, sales continue to rise, accounting for 5.7% of the total. The end of the aid is accused in the pure electric, which add 3,446 units, with a 1.85% share and a 12.7% drop over last year. On the other hand, plug-in hybrids (PHEV) have exploded, with 7,192 registrations in the quarter, 116% more and 3.84% of the total market. The approval this Saturday of the new Moves III Plan will accelerate the upward trend.

Tesla and Peugeot dominate. The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling electric car in Spain in 2021, with 496 deliveries, and the Peugeot 3008 prevails among plug-in hybrids, with 896 units.