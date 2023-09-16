Dubai, United Arab Emirates.- although, in the media field the clean energies They have gained a lot of ground, in fact there is a lot of distance to cover. The presence of different more environmentally friendly technologies has been increasing in recent years, the problem is that the demand for energy In general.

The population increase as well as the migration of people to urban areas begins to create a clear trend towards a modern lifestyle, for the majority of the population. humanitywhere the appearance digital It is essential and this is a great consumer of energy.

He Petroleum continues to be the main natural resource producing energy and it is estimated that demand for it will increase by 5.8 million barrels per day by 2028, of which around a quarter will be of Latin American origin. The protagonists in this scenario will not be the countries that we are used to seeing as powers oil companies from the region like Venezuela and Mexico.

The first example is the country of Guyana, which, although not Spanish-speaking, is, for practical purposes, English-speaking and belongs to the region. They have just found in this once poor country proven oil reserves of more than 11 billion barrels and by 2028 it is estimated that it could produce 1.2 million barrels of oil daily, this would make it surpass none other than Kuwait. in production per inhabitant.

Guyana’s GDP has increased by 52% last year and 38% this year. The second protagonist of our new era of oil countries It is Brazil, which since 2017 has been the number one producing country in the region and in 2022 will be the eighth producing country in the world with more than 3 billion barrels per day.

After Brazil is Argentina with a strong production of natural gas and Petroleum through the “fracking” technique that will make it produce more than 700 thousand barrels per day by the end of this decade. Yes ok Mexico and Venezuela reached their historical production maximums at the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century they maintain competitive unit numbers that are around one million barrels of oil per day.

Nobody denies the damage that fossil fuels have caused and continue to cause to the environmentthe fact is that economic reality tends for developing countries to adapt clean energy more slowly than developed countries.

Developed countries do not exactly have the highest moral quality to demand such practices from third world countries since the carbon footprint left by the former is immensely greater than that of the latter. And this is where we arrive at the eternal debate where blame is assigned, little is done and the climate change accelerates.

The challenge for Latin America In this new oil “boom” it will be to take advantage of this bonanza to invest strategically in long-term development, an issue that seems difficult in societies with little political continuity and changing development models.

