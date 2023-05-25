At this point in the high temperatures that have been recorded throughout Mexico, it is clear that this summer will be much more intense than 2022that is why there are not a few families that, from now on, are looking for a way to buy an air conditioner.

Under this understanding, if you are one of those people who seeks to acquire, particularly, a minisplit to put in your house and, in this way, not feel so much the high temperatures that we are feeling and that will increase in the coming months, then we will tell you where one is being offered with a 50% discount.

The Mirage minisplit that you can buy with a 50% discount only on this platform

Despite the fact that it was already one of the most marked trends in recent years, the covid-19 pandemic it caused transactions on e-commerce platforms to skyrocket.

Among the many e-commerce that we can find online, the one founded by the mogul jef bezosthat is, the great platform Amazonwhere daily we can find various items with different discounts.

In this regard, in the US e-commerce platform We can find a 1-ton Mirage brand minisplit for only 7,149 Mexican pesos. It should be noted that the normal price of this product is 14 thousand 399 Mexican pesos, so at the moment it can be purchased with a 50% discount.

According to the specifications that are made in the Amazon publication, the 1-ton Mirage brand minisplit has refrigerant gas, which, it is clarified, is not toxic or flammable, nor does it harm the ozone layer.

Offer on minisplit Mirage with a 50% discount on Amazon / photo: screenshot

“This equipment has a one year warranty and 6 years in the compressor, only if it is installed through a Mirage Authorized Service Center (CESAM), any incident must be dealt with the CESAM that installed your equipment, as long as it complies with the provisions of our terms and conditions”, is indicated in the publication made on Amazon.

It should be clear that, according to the seller of the Mirage minisplit, which has a 50% discount on Amazon, The sale of the product for high temperatures does not include its installation..

Recommendations to take care of a minisplit

Now, follow the following recommendations to take care of your minisplit and, with it, make its useful life last longer:

Keep clean

It is best to clean both the inside and outside of the minisplit frequently in order to remove dust that accumulates and other particles that can easily enter it.

let it rest

As is logical, air conditioners suffer greater wear if they are kept on all day, so the ideal is not to turn it on if nobody is going to be in the room.

Enough space

The mini splits need to be placed in a place where air can circulate freely, so you should avoid putting furniture that could, in a certain way, obstruct it.

Maintenance

Before the season of maximum use, it is essential to maintain the minisplits. It should be said that it is vital to turn on the air even at times when it is not used, since keeping it off for long periods of time causes it to deteriorate.