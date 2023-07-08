When summer arrives, many think of Castilla-La Mancha and imagine a kind of desert, an endless plain with temperatures where you can fry an egg without having to light a fire. Nothing could be further from the truth, at least in certain areas of the region such as the Lagunas de Ruidera Natural Park. The complex has an area of ​​3,772 hectares located between the provinces of Ciudad Real and Albacete. In total there are 15 lagoons that arrive with a very good appearance and good water in a summer preceded by a significant drought.

The secret is aquifer 24, as recognized by Ignacio Mosqueda, director of the Natural Park. This aquifer has its natural overflow in the area, giving rise to the source of the Guadiana Alto.

Mosqueda confesses that many people tell him that “it is a miracle” that there is so much water in the lagoons and he replies that it really is “good management of it” for which we must congratulate the Guadiana Hydrographic Confederation, to the councils, irrigators and the users themselves because “a very sustainable management of the resource is carried out”, and he adds that there is water for irrigators, but that there is also “to maintain the ecological processes of the park”.

The director recalls that these lagoons are unique due to their geomorphology, with their travertine barriers that do not exist anywhere in Spain. And besides, in Europe there is only one similar place, the Plitvice Lakes, in Croatia, and with which they have precisely been twinned.

Apart from its immense value in terms of natural heritage, also for its fauna and flora, another of its greatness is related to summer and the desire to find a good place to take a dip.

The Ruidera Lagoons, in Ciudad Real, Castilla-La Mancha. Ruidera Town Hall

In the municipality of Ruidera itself you can find several bathing areas, but it is the town of Ossa de Montiel in Albacete that has the most bathing areas, up to eight, all of them duly enabled, even with lifeguards, as recalled by the mayor, Alejandro screeching. In addition, he acknowledges that with the increase in temperatures, many tourists have already arrived in the area and emphasizes that this public is increasingly “more civic”, taking care of the lagoons and keeping them clean.

As for how to access, remember that you can drive to the outskirts of the lagoons where the lifeguards and restaurants are. At the moment, the mayor points out, there is no system in place of barriers or capacity control. In this sense, the director of the park recalls that a free bus service has been set up on weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a frequency of one hour; buses that leave from Ruidera and Ossa de Montiel and go through all the lagoons to the so-called Baño de las Mulas.

Facilitating mobility is imperative, especially on these dates, since thousands of visitors are registered each year, approximately half a million who are concentrated in summer. Something generates a significant economic impact in the area between accommodation and restaurants, acknowledges the mayor of Ossa de Montiel.

Finally, the director of the park offers some practical advice to take into account to carry out a safe and respectful bath in the lagoons. The first thing is that you have to be careful and “common sense” because the lagoons “are very deep” and the beaches “are short and quickly cover.” Also, the water is usually cold, so you have to get in “little by little” and if people go with children or don’t know how to swim very well, they shouldn’t go too far because, although it may not seem like it, they are very large spaces. In any case, the lifeguards are located in the designated bathing areas. You can also eat or drink, both in authorized establishments and on the beaches or roads and paths. Of course, the important thing is that people do not leave their garbage behind, pick it up and throw it away at an authorized point, or even, it is their home if those points are saturated by the high influx of visitors, points out Ignacio Mosqueda.

The latest service information is that access with a pet, as long as certain rules are respected, such as carrying it on a leash in the wildlife refuge, is allowed. However, in the bathing areas for people, dogs are not allowed to avoid “discussions” or “problems”. Of course, there are areas enabled so that the dogs can cool off.